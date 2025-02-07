Brie Bella teases massive WWE return after 42-year-old RAW star was spotted with Nikki Bella

Former Divas Champion Brie Bella recently took to social media to tease her massive WWE return after a 42-year-old RAW star was spotted with Nikki Bella. The RAW star being referred to is Natalya.

After Nikki Bella received a massive reaction during her appearance on the red brand's Netflix debut, she returned to in-ring competition at this year's Women's Royal Rumble. Since her return to the squared circle, many people have been expecting her twin, Brie Bella, to return and reunite with her sister on WWE TV.

Natalya recently posted a photo on Instagram with Nikki Bella, welcoming her to The Dungeon. The Queen of Harts also attached several throwback pics of her with The Bella Twins in the carousel.

Check out her Instagram post below:

This post caught Brie Bella's attention, and she left a comment. The 41-year-old seemingly teased her massive WWE return, writing that she wanted to come by and have some fun, too.

"I want to come have some fun!!! ❤️," Brie wrote.

Check out a screenshot of her comment below:

Screenshot of Brie Bella's comment [Image credit: Natalya's Instagram post]

Nikki talked about bringing Brie Bella back to WWE

During a recent interview with US Weekly ahead of her Royal Rumble return, Nikki Bella said that she told Brie about the reaction she received from fans on RAW's Netflix debut.

Nikki also mentioned that she believed Brie still had the fire for a last run in the ring, so convincing her to return to WWE won't be hard.

"When I went and I came back, I was like, 'Brie, it’s so amazing.' So maybe we should make a comeback. She’s so in mom mode, but Brie has that fire in her, too. She has that last run. I feel like it wouldn’t take a lot to get her to come back with me," Nikki said.

It remains to be seen if Brie Bella will reunite with Nikki in World Wrestling Entertainment anytime soon, as her husband, Bryan Danielson, is a big part of All Elite Wrestling.

