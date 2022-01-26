Brie Bella thinks returning WWE Superstar's comeback should have been a surprise

Brie Bella believes WWE should not have announced the return of Summer Rae and several other superstars ahead of the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble.

Prior to SmackDown last week, Summer Rae had not appeared on WWE television since receiving her release from the company in 2017. The 38-year-old recently admitted on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions that she initially disliked WWE’s announcement and thought her return should have been a surprise.

Brie said on the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast that she understands why WWE advertised three Hall of Famers, including herself, for the match. However, she thinks the other returns should not have been revealed:

“I was thinking maybe just announce Nikki and I and Lita. We’ve done the first one, but there was so many girls. Even Summer Rae, we haven’t seen her since she left, which was a while ago. That would have been a fun surprise. I don’t know, but I’m excited.”

Kelly Kelly, Michelle McCool, and IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James have also been confirmed as Women's Royal Rumble participants.

How WWE told Brie Bella and Nikki Bella about their Royal Rumble returns

WWE @WWE



#WWEHOF @BellaTwins "Thank you to the women who fought alongside us and helped revolutionize the Women's Division." "Thank you to the women who fought alongside us and helped revolutionize the Women's Division."#WWEHOF @BellaTwins https://t.co/i0oUxbdQas

WWE confirmed the returns of the aforementioned seven superstars during the January 7 episode of SmackDown.

Brie Bella added that she and Nikki received a message on the day of SmackDown informing them that the announcement was due to be made:

“I think the fun thing about the Rumble is always guessing who’s gonna come out. They’ve let [announced] a lot of people who are in it, but it is fun to sit back and be like [surprised]. They sent us a text or a call, like, ‘Oh, we’re gonna announce you tonight.’ We’re like, ‘Oh, okay. Interesting.’”

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella have not appeared in WWE as in-ring competitors since October 2018. Brie’s last match came in a six-woman tag team contest on RAW, while Nikki has not competed since losing to Ronda Rousey at WWE Evolution.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit The Bellas Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A WWE Hall of Famer doesn't think Lita should win the Royal Rumble. More right here.

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Should WWE have kept Summer Rae's return a surprise? Yes No 6 votes so far