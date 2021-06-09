"We can't believe this is happening" - Brie and Nikki Bella reflect on major WWE achievement

Brie and Nikki Bella have opened up about their remarkable experience when they were inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame.

The Bella Twins received news of their Hall of Fame induction from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in February 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they did not officially become Hall of Famers until the 2020 ceremony took place in April 2021.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Deidre Behar, Brie expressed her delight about this major achievement.

"It was so surreal," Brie said. "From the moment Vince called us to say he wanted to induct us into the Hall of Fame, just starting that journey, Nicole and I constantly had to pinch ourselves. We were like, 'Wow, we can't believe this is happening.' And it's almost like that feeling, I think everyone in the world can relate to, of when you get acknowledged for your hard work, it feels really good. It just gives you this type of thing, like, 'Wow, I did do something really special.'"

Nikki Bella added that being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame is the equivalent of an actor receiving an Oscar. She said joining the Hall of Fame was “surreal” and she still cannot believe it happened.

What’s next for Brie and Nikki Bella?

The Bella Twins are both former WWE Divas Champions

Later in the interview, Brie and Nikki Bella revealed that they are planning to return to WWE in-ring competition in the near future.

The Bella Twins have not competed in any WWE matches since their last run with the company ended in October 2018.

Brie and Nikki Bella also spoke about the future of their E! reality show, "Total Bellas." While there are no plans for the series to end just yet, Nikki said it is likely to finish “sooner than later.”

Edited by Colin Tessier