"Brilliant idea" - Hall of Famer thinks unique segment on WWE RAW was an inspired move (Exclusive)

The latest episode of WWE RAW featured a rather unique segment, which led to heavy praise from NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter.

The segment in question involved an appearance from the UFC star, Michael Chandler. During the episode of RAW, he called out Conor McGregor, who is one of the most popular names in the world of UFC, to settle their unfinished business. It should be noted that the two are already scheduled to face each other, although the fight is yet to take place.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter expressed praise for the segment while explaining why it happened.

"Regarding the UFC thing, it was great because TKO, this is their first shot at cross-promoting their two products, and making it very visible. So there's a lot of people who may not watch UFC, who might now out of curiosity say, 'Man, this guy is furious. I wanna take a look at him.'... Brilliant idea." [1:21 onwards]

A former WWE name was also very excited to see the segment on RAW

Hugo Savinovich, a former commentator in the Stamford-based promotion, believes that the match between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler may happen in WWE itself.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the veteran stated:

"To me, I think because they [UFC and WWE] belong to the same company, now I would not be surprised to have the UFC cage as one of the attractions on the night... It will not lose credibility because it would be inside a cage. The only thing is they cannot have it in UFC because of the violation of steroids. There is no way that Connor will pass any test..."

As of now, it remains to be seen what Michael Chandler plans to do next.

