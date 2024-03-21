"Bring it back home," "Was there ever any doubt," WWE Universe believes The New Day will steal the show at WrestleMania XL

The New Day is one of the most decorated tag teams in professional wrestling. The WWE Universe believes that Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston will steal the show at WrestleMania XL.

On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, The New Day defeated the team of Alpha Academy's Otis and Akira Tozawa in a qualifying match for the Six-Pack Ladder Match at The Show of Shows, which will have the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line.

Following the win, Xavier Woods took to Instagram to announce that The New Day is ready for 'Mania. He shared multiple pictures from their qualifying match against the Alpha Academy:

"We are going to #Wrestlemania!" he wrote.

Wrestling fans expressed their excitement to see The New Day compete on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Several fans believe that Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston will win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, while others are looking forward to seeing the duo's ring gear for 'Mania.

The WWE Universe is certain that one of the greatest tag teams in the company will steal the show one way or the other. Here are some of the comments on Xavier Woods' Instagram post:

Big E claims Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods refused to replace him in The New Day

Big E suffered from a horrendous neck injury in 2022. The 38-year-old has yet to make his return. However, his teammates have refused to replace the former WWE Champion with another superstar.

While speaking to WhatCulture Wrestling, Big E revealed that although he is open to temporarily getting a stand-in member, Kingston and Woods have stressed they do not want to change the original trio:

"I'm not around and I told those guys too, as long as I'm out, please don't feel like you're beholden to me. My voice comes on at the beginning of the song every time, and I'm not around, and I don't know if that's fair to those guys, and hey, if you need a fill-in with a third, feel free to, but they're always so adamant about like, 'Nah, nah, nah. This is the group' and I appreciate them dearly for that," said Big E.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston would love to add another title reign to their already illustrious careers at WrestleMania XL. It remains to be seen which two teams will join The New Day, #DIY, Awesome Truth, and champions The Judgment Day for the Six-Pack Ladder Match.

