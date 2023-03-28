"Bringing that main character energy" - WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus sends message ahead of RAW

Trish Stratus sent a message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW in Phoenix, Arizona.

Tonight's show will be the final episode of RAW before WrestleMania 39 this weekend. Cody Rhodes is scheduled to face The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa tonight. Omos and Brock Lesnar will have a weigh-in ahead of their clash at The Show of Shows. There will also be a preview of the Men's Showcase match at WrestleMania tonight on the red brand.

Stratus and Women's Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch and Lita will be guests on Miz TV tonight on RAW. The trio will is set to to battle Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai) at WrestleMania.

Ahead of tonight's go-home edition of RAW, Trish took to Twitter to poke fun at The Miz and noted that they will be bringing the energy tonight ahead of WrestleMania in Hollywood.

"[email protected] has big…… guns joining him tonight on Miz TV. Myself, @BeckyLynchWWE & @AmyDumas bringing that main character energy before we head to Hollywood! https://bit.ly/3lJS8Xj #WWERaw #BigGuns," tweeted Trish Stratus.

Trish Stratus on her return to WWE

Trish Stratus hasn't wrestled since her loss to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019 in Toronto.

The 47-year-old joined Becky Lynch and Lita in their rivalry against Damage CTRL and will be stepping back inside the squared circle in the 6-woman tag team match at WrestleMania. Speaking on VibeTalks, Stratus claimed she wouldn't be wrestling again if she didn't believe she could deliver.

"I'm excited. As soon as this gig was a go, I got in my ring. I got a ring set up in Toronto, and I'd get in there. I would put the kids to bed, and I would go in the ring," Trish Stratus said. "I've always said this, if I can't do my best at what I'm doing, if I can't deliver 100%, then I'm just not going to do it. So, let's just say I'm ready to go," said Stratus. [H/T: Fightful]

Stratus was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013 but is still in amazing shape. It will be interesting to see if WrestleMania 39 is the final time the WWE Universe sees Trish wrestle or if the legend decides to stick around even after the premium live event this weekend.

Would you like to see Trish Stratus on WWE television after WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes