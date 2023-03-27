WWE announces WrestleMania preview match for RAW

WWE recently announced a WrestleMania preview match for this week's episode of RAW.

The Road to WrestleMania is almost at the finish line as the company is set to host its biggest event of the year next weekend in Los Angeles.

The anticipation for WrestleMania has been incredible as the company has provided several matchups for the WWE Universe to look forward to.

In addition to the marquee matches, the promotion has announced two Fatal Four-Way Tag Team matches for the premium live event. One spot remains in the Women's Showcase match at WrestleMania, but the teams in the Men's Showcase bout have already been set.

WWE recently announced that on an upcoming episode of RAW, Alpha Academy will team up with The Viking Raiders to battle The Street Profits, Braun Strowman, and Ricochet in an eight-man tag team bout ahead of the Men's Showcase match next weekend.

Maximum Male Models have been trying to recruit Otis to join the group and will likely try to lure the big man away from the ring again on this week's RAW.

WWE Hall of Famers set to be interviewed on Miz TV ahead of WrestleMania

The A-Lister will host two WWE Hall of Famers and Becky Lynch on this week's edition of Miz TV on WWE RAW.

Lynch is on her way to a Hall of Fame career herself but will be teaming up with a couple of legends at The Show of Shows. Becky, Lita, and Trish Stratus are set to battle Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai on The Grandest Stage of Them All next weekend.

Stratus recently aligned with Lita and Becky Lynch in their rivalry against Damage CTRL and will be returning to the ring next weekend for the first time since her loss to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019.

There is just one more episode of RAW and SmackDown remaining before the Showcase of the Immortals. It will be interesting to see if more matches are added to the already stacked card before the premium live event next weekend.

