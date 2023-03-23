WWE has the perfect partner for Chad Gable and he hasn’t even debuted yet

Chad Gable has been desperately trying to save his tag team with Otis on WWE RAW, but it appears that things have begun to fall apart for Alpha Academy.

Otis simply cannot resist Maxxine Dupri, as she has seemingly lured him to the Maximum Male Models faction. Alpha Academy will be a part of the Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Showcase match at WWE WrestleMania 39, but it has become quite clear that Gable can no longer trust his partner.

The big man was ringside for Chad's match against Ricochet during this week's RAW. But during the match, Otis left his partner behind to follow Maxxine Dupri backstage.

Chad might need a new tag team partner soon, but there is another Gable in the RAW locker room that would be the perfect selection as his partner.

Gable Steveson is yet to have a match for the promotion but has a background similar to Chad Gable. Both were amateur wrestlers growing up, and Steveson won the gold medal during the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Chad has been trying to motivate Otis to complete his workouts, and that will not be an issue with Gable Steveson. The two Gables could become a dominant force in the tag team division, and the former Shorty G can help mold the 22-year-old into a complete WWE Superstar.

Chad Gable on current WWE producer's promising in-ring career getting cut short by injury

Before Alpha Academy, Chad Gable was a part of the American Alpha tag team with Jason Jordan.

Unfortunately, Jason might be remembered most for being named Kurt Angle's son in a ridiculous storyline, but he was a gifted performer in the ring. He was forced to step away from the ring in 2018 after suffering a neck injury. The 34-year-old is still with WWE and currently works backstage as a producer.

Speaking with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc., Gable noted that it is sad that Jordan's in-ring career ended at such a young age but added that Jason is happy with the job he is doing as a WWE producer.

"So it's sad, but I'm happy to see him [Jason Jordan]. He's having a lot of success. He's happy doing the job he is, and he is really good at it. So it's cool to see," said Gable.

Many fans are hopeful that Chad Gable will get a run as a singles star if Alpha Academy does eventually break up. It would be fascinating to see what the future holds for the 37-year-old if he can't reconnect with Otis.

