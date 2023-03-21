Which female WWE star tried to woo Otis away to leave his best friend on RAW? A new girlfriend or something else

Otis has been linked to a female WWE Superstar once again, although not as his girlfriend. Still, his possible new relationship could cause a major break in his partnership with his tag team partner, Chad Gable.

In recent weeks, Maximum Male Models has gone above and beyond in order to recruit one-half of the Alpha Academy. Due to this, Otis has mostly abandoned Chad Gable to either get a photo shoot or simply spend more time with Maxxine Dupri.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, the 31-year-old was seen getting a hand massage, facial, and even a manicure backstage. He was then interrupted by Gable, informing him about their upcoming WrestleMania 39 match.

The Alpha Academy duo was then interrupted by Maxxine, offering “Otise” a shoot to become a hand model. However, Chad then also interjected and begged his partner to accompany him to his match against Ricochet. Finally, Otis decided to join his tag team partner instead.

Unfortunately, Chad was unable to defeat Ricochet. While the former RAW Tag Team Champions were in action, the same can't be said for Maximum Male Models. For the second time, their match against Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows was postponed.

Last week, MMM noted that Mansoor broke his nail, causing the match to be rescheduled. The bout was postponed this week after Mace "overexposed" his cheekbones.

Maxxine Dupri may not be Otis' girlfriend, but her role may be just as important

The 31-year-old Alpha Academy member once had an on-screen girlfriend in the Stamford-based promotion, former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose. Still, it looks like Maxxine wants to claim Otis on her own now.

Maximum Male Models was on the recent episode of WWE's The Bump, wherein the manager of the group also talked about their new member. Maxxine claimed that her teammates are in the best care when with her, claiming that she could bring the Alpha Academy member to his rightful stardom.

"I mean, let's be clear. I've made no mistakes, and my boys know that. I just think that with the aura that I am exuding, Otìsè knows that he’s in the best of hands when he’s with me. He understands that I can bring him the true stardom that Otìsè deserves," said Maxxine Dupri.

It remains to be seen what could be the effect of the new partnership with Maximum Male Models on the former RAW Tag Team Champions.

