Did Mandy Rose really date WWE star Otis?

Mandy Rose and Otis had one of the most memorable romantic storylines in WWE in recent years. Admittedly, they were an odd pairing, but it's clear their chemistry together worked out in the end.

Rose and Otis began their on-screen relationship in the Christmas season of 2019 after they exchanged gifts. However, the pair haven't had a smooth sailing relationship since Dolph Ziggler also expressed his interest in the former WWE star.

Despite the betrayal of Sonya Deville, Mandy's former tag team, and Ziggler, the on-screen WWE couple ended up together. At WrestleMania 36, the former NXT Women's Champion even helped the Alpha Academy member during his match and congratulated him with a kiss. Unfortunately, they split up during the 2020 brand draft.

Although Otis and Mandy Rose may have looked genuine to some, they never dated each other in real life. Still, the latter expressed how much she enjoyed the storyline and that he was a good character both inside and outside the ring.

"That was such a fun, like, loving, entertaining story. And I think of the timing of it, like, right during the pandemic, too. I feel like there was so much negativity going around, and just like, people cooped up in their homes, and I felt like it was such a good story, it was just pure entertainment. And it was fun. But for me, I just had a lot of fun. I had a lot of fun working with him. He's obviously a character in and out in and out of the ring," Mandy Rose said.

Otis is currently on RAW performing as a member of the Alpha Academy with Chad Gable, and they are former RAW tag team champions. Meanwhile, Mandy Rose found success in NXT. She even held the NXT Women's Championship for more than 400 days before losing it to Roxanne Perez. It was then reported that Mandy was released the following day.

Otis on the possibility of a reunion with Mandy Rose

The former NXT Women's Champion announced her engagement to former WWE star Tino Sabbatelli in September. It looks like her former on-screen boyfriend is not bothered by this anymore.

The RAW star revealed on El Brunch de WWE in the past that he missed working with Mandy Rose, but he can't see them reuniting in the future since they are doing different things now.

"Who wouldn't want to kiss her? Yes. Yes, she’s doing good doing with the NXT thing, but I just don’t see us in the future. But yes, I do miss her little kisses and hearing her little whispers in the ear. But she was a lot of fun to be with and work with. So yeah. I’m happy what she’s doing now, but right now, I can’t have unfocusedness in the Alpha Academy,"

Now that Rose is seemingly done with her WWE career, and Otis is still focused on his run with Alpha Academy, it's highly unlikely they will reunite. Still, the pair have certainly made it memorable for the fans.

