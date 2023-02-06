Chad Gable on 34-year-old's WWE in-ring career suddenly ending

Chad Gable recently opened up about Jason Jordan's position behind the scenes in WWE.

Gable and Jordan worked together as tag team partners between May 2015 and July 2017. The latter was forced to step away from the ring in January 2018 due to a serious neck injury. He now works as a WWE producer.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Nick Hausman, Gable spoke about Jordan's successful transition to a backstage role:

"So it's sad, but I'm happy to see him. He's having a lot of success. He's happy doing the job he is, and he is really good at it. So it's cool to see."

Gable and Jordan, formerly known as American Alpha, were widely viewed as one of the most talented duos in WWE. In 2016, they won the NXT and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Their popular tag team partnership ended when Jordan was revealed to be the kayfabe son of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

Chad Gable discusses his friendship with Jason Jordan

The former on-screen allies have remained good friends in real life since Jason Jordan's injury.

Chad Gable is now part of the Alpha Academy tag team with Otis on RAW. The 2012 Olympian still regularly talks to Jordan backstage when they are assigned to work together:

"So Jason, I still consider one of my best friends," Gable said. "I mean, we grew so close in those few years that we were a tag team. And now that he's producing, I always say a quick 'thank you' every time that he's on the producer sheet under my match or my segment because our mindsets are so similar, exactly the same."

Gable has produced several impressive in-ring performances in recent months. Last week, fans encouraged WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H to give the 36-year-old more opportunities after his loss to Seth Rollins.

