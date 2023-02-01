"He deserves the Kurt Angle push" - WWE Universe urges Triple H to push popular 36-year-old as a main event star

Triple H has made a number of changes since taking over the creative duties in WWE.

The likes of Johnny Gargano, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and a number of other wrestlers have been given substantial television time. In addition to these names, multiple prominent figures have been brought back to the company by The Game.

However, one star that the WWE Universe would like to see get a bigger push is Chad Gable. The Olympian is one of the best technical wrestlers in the entire business but is yet to taste any significant success in the company as a singles performer.

Chad Gable is a 2-time RAW Tag Team Champion (once with Bobby Roode and once with Otis). Additionally, he has won the NXT and SmackDown Tag Team Championships alongside Jason Jordan. As a singles wrestler, he is yet to win a title.

On the most recent episode of WWE RAW, Chad Gable took on Seth Rollins in an Elimination Chamber Qualifier. The Visionary emerged victorious after a good match that gave fans a glimpse of what Gable can do when given the chance. This prompted fans to come out in support of him.

Here are some of the tweets:

Triple H's booking on WWE RAW was criticized by Vince Russo

Triple H's writing of the segment between Becky Lynch and Bayley on the most recent episode of WWE RAW was heavily criticized by former writer Vince Russo. Speaking on Legion of RAW, he noted:

"This is what's awful about this, and it's because the writing is just so weak. First of all, bro, if I see one more, how many Becky-Bayley promos do you think we've seen? Like, seriously bro, more than anybody else. So Becky wants the return match in the steel cage. Bayley's not going to give it to her. So Becky says, OK, hold on a minute, she comes from the back with one of the Sky sisters whose leg is in the chair, whatever." [From 55:30 onwards]

Russo added:

"Bro, Bayley is a heel. What would a heel say? Go ahead. She's a heel, she would want to get out of that match, she would sell her down the river. You want to make me hate Bayley but she's going to show compassion. Oh man, bro, come on."

Becky Lynch and Bayley's canceled Steel Cage Match from RAW XXX will now take place next week on RAW in Orlando. It will probably be a brutal contest after how the feud got personal on the show this week.

