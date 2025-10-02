Britt Baker, CM Punk, Charlotte Flair & other major names react to Danielle Fishel's emotional message to WWE star

Several current and former WWE personalities, including CM Punk and Charlotte Flair, recently took to social media to react to American actress Danielle Fishel's post. The star dedicated an emotional message to The Best in the World.Danielle Fishel is a popular American actress who is currently competing in Dancing with the Stars, alongside her partner, pro dancer Pasha Pashkov. During a recent edition of the show, WWE star CM Punk was present in the audience to support Fishel.Following this, the American actress took to Instagram to send an emotional message to The Best in the World. Danielle wrote that Punk was &quot;a massive inspiration&quot; to her, and she felt his appearance on Dancing with the Stars was special.Fishel also revealed that the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion used to check on her every single day when she was struggling with a hamstring injury.&quot;Last night, my dear friend (and a massive inspiration to me) @cmpunk came to watch me dance a foxtrot in the DWTS ballroom, and it was incredibly special. Phil checked in on me every day when I tore my hamstring, helped guide me on managing pain naturally, and, since day 1, has been cheering me on and hyping me up. Also, he loves @brunotonioliofficial and I love this photo of them together (swipe!),&quot; she wrote.Check out her Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral current and former wrestling personalities, including Britt Baker, Raquel Rodriguez, Chelsea Green, Bayley, Cash Wheeler, Cathy Kelley, James Ellsworth, Brian Cage, Danhausen, and more, reacted with a like on Danielle Fishel's Instagram post.Meanwhile, CM Punk and Charlotte Flair left comments on it. The Second City Saint called Fishel, &quot;the best,&quot; and The Queen reacted with several emojis.Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Danielle Fishel's Instagram]Dancing with the Stars contestant Mark Ballas apologized to WWE star CM PunkCM Punk recently took to his Instagram Stories to upload a picture of pro dancer Mark Ballas, claiming that the latter gave him &quot;Seth PTSD&quot; because of Ballas' and Seth Rollins' similar style of clothing. Mark later apologized to The Second City Saint on his Instagram.&quot;My apologies @cmpunk,&quot; he wrote.Many fans want CM Punk to win a world title soon. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the WWE star's future.