  • Major name publicly apologizes to CM Punk after giving WWE star "Seth PTSD"

Major name publicly apologizes to CM Punk after giving WWE star "Seth PTSD"

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 02, 2025 09:00 GMT
Seth Rollins is CM Punk
Seth Rollins is CM Punk's arch nemesis [Image credits: star's Instagram and wwe.com]

A popular star recently issued an apology to WWE Superstar CM Punk after the latter made a huge appearance outside the Stamford-based promotion. The star in question is pro dancer Mark Ballas.

CM Punk recently made a huge appearance on Dancing with the Stars to support his friend, Danielle Fishel. The American actress has been competing on the show with her dance partner, Pasha Pashkov.

During the show, Punk encountered an unexpected thing. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion took to his Instagram Stories to upload a photo of another contestant and pro dancer, Mark Ballas, highlighting that the latter gave him "Seth PTSD," as he was wearing similar clothes to The Visionary and was also rocking a man bun.

"Didn't expect to get Seth PTSD at @dancingwiththestars but here we are," Punk wrote.

Now, Mark Ballas has taken to his Instagram Stories to issue an apology to The Second City Saint for reminding him of Seth Rollins. Punk uploaded Ballas' story on his social media with clapping hands emojis.

"My apologies @cmpunk," he wrote.

Check out a screenshot of his Instagram story below:

WWE star CM Punk's friend Danielle Fishel sent a heartfelt message to him

Following the recent episode of Dancing with the Stars, Danielle Fishel took to Instagram to dedicate a post to The Best in the World, writing that he was an inspiration to her. She even shared an emotional story of Punk supporting her through her hamstring injury.

"Last night, my dear friend (and a massive inspiration to me) @cmpunk came to watch me dance a foxtrot in the DWTS ballroom, and it was incredibly special. Phil checked in on me every day when I tore my hamstring, helped guide me on managing pain naturally, and, since day 1, has been cheering me on and hyping me up. Also, he loves @brunotonioliofficial and I love this photo of them together (swipe!)," she wrote.

CM Punk's arch rival, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, is all set to face the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship at the upcoming premium live event. It will be interesting to see if The Second City Saint will interfere in the bout to possibly cost Rollins the title.

