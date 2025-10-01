  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE's CM Punk suffers "flashback" after strange sighting at Dancing with the Stars

WWE's CM Punk suffers "flashback" after strange sighting at Dancing with the Stars

By Greg Bush
Modified Oct 01, 2025 21:23 GMT
CM Punk will be back to WWE soon, but he took a detour to see a friend at DWTS (Credit: WWE.com)
CM Punk will be back to WWE soon, but he took a detour to see a friend at DWTS (photo credit: WWE.com)

WWE fans who watch Dancing with the Stars got a wild moment last night, as CM Punk made a surprise appearance in the audience. The Voice of the Voiceless was at the event to support Danielle Fishel, but got a shock of his own, which led to a self-proclaimed "PTSD" episode.

Ad

Punk has been in an on-again, off-again, yet always heated feud with Seth Rollins since his return to the promotion in 2023. The Voice of the Voiceless has spent much of his time mocking Rollins' unique style, which has given him near limitless amounts of ammunition. The latest leg of their feud wrapped up recently, with Punk and his wife, AJ Lee, getting the win over The Visionary and his better half, Becky Lynch.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With Seth's hands full at the moment with Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, Punk decided to check in on a longtime friend. Danielle Fishel, best known as Topanga Lawrence on the '90s hit Boy Meets World, joined season 34 of DWTS as dancer Pasha Pashkov's star dance partner. A huge wrestling fan in her own right, it wasn't exactly shocking to see a wrestler like CM Punk in the building supporting her.

Ad
Ad

However, Punk got a huge flashback of the night, courtesy of an outfit that reminded him of the Architect. As Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas awaited their score from the judges, Punk snapped a photo for his Instagram story, comparing Ballas' style to that of Rollins.

"Didn't expect to get Seth ptsd at @dancingwiththestars but here we are," Punk wrote.
We can see what he means... ( photo credit: CM Punk&#039;s Instagram)
We can see what he means... ( photo credit: CM Punk's Instagram)

Fishel was safe from elimination last night, but Punk wasn't safe from his trauma.

Ad

What's next for CM Punk in WWE?

CM Punk is set to return to WWE RAW next week. Unfortunately, his feud with Seth Rollins is more than likely on hold until next Saturday, October 11th, when WWE travels to Australia for Crown Jewel: Perth.

Whether Punk waits his turn or picks a fight with another RAW Superstar is yet to be revealed. Though with AJ Lee more than likely targeting Becky Lynch's Intercontinental Championship, there's a good chance The Second City Saint finds his way back to Rollins sooner rather than later. Until then, it's confirmed that the two will be clashing during WWE's Japan tour.

About the author
Greg Bush

Greg Bush

Twitter icon

Greg is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. He has been an avid wrestling fan since he was able to do elbow drops off bunkbeds at the age of three. He's gone through the highs and lows of the Attitude Era, Ruthless Aggression, and PG eras and lived to tell the tale, with his favorite wrestler of all time being Diamond Dallas Page. His other favorite star is the late great Bray Wyatt.

Greg has contributed to sites like Bleacher Report before joining Sportskeeda in 2017 as a content writer and editor. If you've ever checked out the various wrestling shows through our live coverage, chances are you've read Greg's work. Apart from the world within the squared circle, he also keeps track of other sports such as American football, baseball, golf, boxing, and MMA.

His goal with his writing is to be able to mentally take readers right into the action through his words. Greg strives to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate information by always checking and using only the best and most reliable sources.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Greg Bush
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications