WWE's CM Punk suffers "flashback" after strange sighting at Dancing with the Stars

WWE fans who watch Dancing with the Stars got a wild moment last night, as CM Punk made a surprise appearance in the audience. The Voice of the Voiceless was at the event to support Danielle Fishel, but got a shock of his own, which led to a self-proclaimed &quot;PTSD&quot; episode.Punk has been in an on-again, off-again, yet always heated feud with Seth Rollins since his return to the promotion in 2023. The Voice of the Voiceless has spent much of his time mocking Rollins' unique style, which has given him near limitless amounts of ammunition. The latest leg of their feud wrapped up recently, with Punk and his wife, AJ Lee, getting the win over The Visionary and his better half, Becky Lynch.With Seth's hands full at the moment with Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, Punk decided to check in on a longtime friend. Danielle Fishel, best known as Topanga Lawrence on the '90s hit Boy Meets World, joined season 34 of DWTS as dancer Pasha Pashkov's star dance partner. A huge wrestling fan in her own right, it wasn't exactly shocking to see a wrestler like CM Punk in the building supporting her.However, Punk got a huge flashback of the night, courtesy of an outfit that reminded him of the Architect. As Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas awaited their score from the judges, Punk snapped a photo for his Instagram story, comparing Ballas' style to that of Rollins.&quot;Didn't expect to get Seth ptsd at @dancingwiththestars but here we are,&quot; Punk wrote.We can see what he means... ( photo credit: CM Punk's Instagram)Fishel was safe from elimination last night, but Punk wasn't safe from his trauma.What's next for CM Punk in WWE?CM Punk is set to return to WWE RAW next week. Unfortunately, his feud with Seth Rollins is more than likely on hold until next Saturday, October 11th, when WWE travels to Australia for Crown Jewel: Perth.Whether Punk waits his turn or picks a fight with another RAW Superstar is yet to be revealed. Though with AJ Lee more than likely targeting Becky Lynch's Intercontinental Championship, there's a good chance The Second City Saint finds his way back to Rollins sooner rather than later. Until then, it's confirmed that the two will be clashing during WWE's Japan tour.