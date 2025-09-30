CM Punk set to face fierce rival at upcoming WWE event

CM Punk has been pretty active inside the squared circle since making his return to WWE. The Best in the World has not shied away from working on the live circuit and was a prominent part of the company's recent European tour. The same will be the case when WWE visits Japan for two house shows next month, as Punk will face a fierce rival on both days.CM Punk has been embroiled in a feud with Seth Rollins over the last couple of years. The Chicago native teamed up with his wife, AJ Lee, at WrestlePalooza to defeat The Visionary and Becky Lynch. However, the feud between the two sides is far from over.Punk and Rollins will once again come face-to-face at a live event in Japan on October 17, where they will face off in a singles match. A big six-man tag team match will headline the October 18 event, where Shinsuke Nakamura is scheduled to team with Punk and Jey Uso to battle The Vision.CM Punk will return to WWE next week on RAWCM Punk has been away from WWE programming since his win at WrestlePalooza, where The Best in the World teamed up with AJ Lee to pick up a win over Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. However, the fans' wait will soon come to an end, as Punk is scheduled to appear next week's edition of Monday Night RAW.While Punk is set to face Seth at house shows in Japan, it seems like the rivalry between the two could be paused on TV programming. The Visionary is currently involved in a feud with Cody Rhodes, and the two champions will face off for the Crown Jewel Championship at the namesake premium live event in Australia.It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for CM Punk next week. As for AJ Lee, it appears that she could head towards a singles feud against Becky Lynch and may even dethrone The Man as the Women's Intercontinental Champion.