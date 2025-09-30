  • home icon
  • WWE
  • CM Punk
  • CM Punk set to face fierce rival at upcoming WWE event

CM Punk set to face fierce rival at upcoming WWE event

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Sep 30, 2025 08:55 GMT
Huge match set for CM Punk! (Image from WWE.com)
Huge match set for CM Punk! (Image from WWE.com)

CM Punk has been pretty active inside the squared circle since making his return to WWE. The Best in the World has not shied away from working on the live circuit and was a prominent part of the company's recent European tour. The same will be the case when WWE visits Japan for two house shows next month, as Punk will face a fierce rival on both days.

Ad

CM Punk has been embroiled in a feud with Seth Rollins over the last couple of years. The Chicago native teamed up with his wife, AJ Lee, at WrestlePalooza to defeat The Visionary and Becky Lynch. However, the feud between the two sides is far from over.

Punk and Rollins will once again come face-to-face at a live event in Japan on October 17, where they will face off in a singles match. A big six-man tag team match will headline the October 18 event, where Shinsuke Nakamura is scheduled to team with Punk and Jey Uso to battle The Vision.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

CM Punk will return to WWE next week on RAW

CM Punk has been away from WWE programming since his win at WrestlePalooza, where The Best in the World teamed up with AJ Lee to pick up a win over Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. However, the fans' wait will soon come to an end, as Punk is scheduled to appear next week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

Ad

While Punk is set to face Seth at house shows in Japan, it seems like the rivalry between the two could be paused on TV programming. The Visionary is currently involved in a feud with Cody Rhodes, and the two champions will face off for the Crown Jewel Championship at the namesake premium live event in Australia.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for CM Punk next week. As for AJ Lee, it appears that she could head towards a singles feud against Becky Lynch and may even dethrone The Man as the Women's Intercontinental Champion.

About the author
Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Twitter icon

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Vivek Sharma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications