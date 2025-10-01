Seth Rollins may turn babyface very soon

Seth Rollins' interactions with Cody Rhodes over the past few days have made one thing amply clear — Rhodes brings out the best in Rollins. Cody has forced Seth to look within and reflect on the man he has become, and while Seth is trying his best to justify to himself that he is in the right, deep down, he knows Cody is everything he has ever wanted to be. That is the point: Rollins' hatred back in 2022 and perceived envy today are born out of admiration and respect for Cody, for when Seth looks at Cody, he sees the man Seth has always aspired to be.

That is precisely why he wants to prove himself the better wrestler and the better man against Cody Rhodes. When they are both World Champions, that also translates to the winner being the ABSOLUTE BEST WRESTLER ON THE PLANET. Rollins' conflict with Rhodes should be strictly professional, and it is for Rhodes, but for Rollins, it is personal, because he takes the business personally. Now, why does that mean he may be turning babyface soon?

The Bloodline Saga 2.0 — how it impacts Seth Rollins

Well, The Bloodline Saga is back on and headed in a direction that may seemingly turn the prospective Seth Rollins-Roman Reigns match on its head. The past few weeks have demonstrated that Reighs has not changed. On the contrary, it is Jey Uso who continues to become more like The Tribal Chief. And after Roman Reigns returned last night, he did not reprimand Uso for making the same mistakes he did, did he? No, Reigns doesn't even realise that; only Jimmy Uso does, and he has known that to be the case forever.

So, as Reigns reinforced Jey Uso's questionable choices of late, Jimmy stands helpless. Jimmy once betrayed Jey Uso so he could save his twin brother. He then continued to cost Jey title opportunities and continued to antagonise him. Everyone thought Jimmy was either being jealous or that the booking just didn't make sense. Well, now it does! Yes, face-heel dynamics always evolve, but in canon, Jimmy always had a point, even if Jey did not see it, and even if fans did not see it. Well, fans now see it.

The Bloodline Saga often demands digressions from the core point because of how central it is to the WWE and how it affects everything else, even if it exists on its own Island. So, regardless of where it goes from here, let's just work off the assumption for the core point at hand that The Bloodline Saga is back on, it is as dramatic and unpredictable as ever, and that means that there is always a chance that Roman Reigns as a babyface and Seth Rollins as a heel competing on the marquee may be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Seth Rollins, in his mind, has always been justified in what he does; he isn't much different from pre-WrestleMania

Since WrestleMania, Seth Rollins' primary conflicts have continued to be with CM Punk and Roman Reigns. While he has degenerated since his heinous actions at WrestleMania alongside Paul Heyman, at the core of it all, he is still the same man, just more prone to let the darkness within manifest itself into cruelty against others. That is unlike Roman Reigns, who completely changed post-SummerSlam 2020 and has continued to remain the same even without Paul Heyman.

Seth Rollins has hated both men forever, and he has made no bones about it. His heel turn wasn't some sudden moment; he has constantly been on the edge when around Punk or Reigns. Ever since Punk has been back, he has only truly been a babyface when Punk was out injured. He has only been white-meat when around Cody Rhodes. Punk brings out the worst in him, and Rhodes brings out the best in him.

Regardless of what happens at Crown Jewel, the bigger story at play here may be Seth Rollins' redemption as a man. And when Paul Heyman sees the same signs, he may realise that Rollins is not the man he needs to be the Oracle for. His covert operation may lead him to orchestrating a takeover of The Vision, either through his next cash cow, Bron Breakker, or his most trusted one, Brock Lesnar.

Cody Rhodes may be the catalyst for Seth Rollins' steady redemption, but there are a lot of ways the actual babyface turn happens

We have established that his interactions with Cody Rhodes may very well implore Seth Rollins to have a change of heart. But isn't that easy to get healthier, to get better, is it? There are the demons within one must wrestle, and there are the toxic influences one needs to overcome. Rollins, ironically, is knee-deep in both. But what eventually propels a babyface turn could very well be Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar.

Seth Rollins told Paul Heyman that he HAS to beat Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. Heyman, therefore, may request the services of one Brock Lesnar. Lesnar may help Rollins beat Rhodes at Crown Jewel, but if Rollins truly NEEDS to prove to himself and the rest of the world that he is the better man, a win against Cody courtesy of Rhodes may actually fuel his insecurity further, and on two planes.

Following Crown Jewel, he'd know he wasn't truly the better man, even though he may try to convince himself and the world otherwise. Keyphrase: HE MAY. Alternatively, that could spawn immediate conflict and dissent with Paul Heyman. The fact that it is (Heyman voice) Brock Lesnar that assists him — without his knowledge — may lead to further issues on that plane. Rollins and Lesnar have been bitter enemies, and Heyman, in the past, was obviously on Lesnar's side.

So, regardless of Heyman's intentions, Rollins may begin getting paranoid, and rightfully so. It is Paul Heyman, ladies and gentlemen. Even if his dissent with Heyman is more gradual, and Lesnar in fact does become a member of The Vision in the short term, Cody may already have done enough to implore Rollins to tap into the good within. That may translate to Seth Rollins finally burying the hatchet with CM Punk down the line, or shaking hands with Cody Rhodes after their match at Crown Jewel, and regardless of the result, if the Brock Lesnar interference does not happen at all.

And such a development in Rollins' journey to potentially reform himself may be enough to convince Paul Heyman that Seth Rollins isn't the right man to be an Oracle for. Paul Heyman may instead turn to Bron Breakker in hopes of taking over The Vision, ousting Seth Rollins, and building it in his own image. And with The Architect gone, the Machiavellian Professor Moriarty-esque brain will have the brawn he needs to take over WWE with his Vision.

