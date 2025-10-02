  • home icon
  Danielle Fishel sends emotional message to CM Punk; WWE star responds

Danielle Fishel sends emotional message to CM Punk; WWE star responds

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 02, 2025 06:54 GMT
CM Punk is a former World Heavyweight Champion
CM Punk is a former World Heavyweight Champion [Image credits: stars' Instagram handles]

Popular American actress and director Danielle Fishel recently took to social media to dedicate a post to WWE Superstar CM Punk. The 44-year-old also sent an emotional message to The Best in the World.

During a recent episode of Dancing with the Stars, CM Punk made a surprise appearance in the crowd to support his friend, Danielle Fishel. The American actress is a contestant on the show and performs alongside pro Pasha Pashkov.

Following the show, Fishel took to Instagram to upload photos with CM Punk. In her post's caption, the star sent an emotional message, calling The Best in the World her "dear friend" and highlighting that he was a massive inspiration to her.

Danielle also revealed that Punk was in touch with her every day when she tore her hamstring and also helped her manage pain naturally. She added that the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has been cheering for her since she started participating in Dancing with the Stars.

"Last night, my dear friend (and a massive inspiration to me) @cmpunk came to watch me dance a foxtrot in the DWTS ballroom, and it was incredibly special. Phil checked in on me every day when I tore my hamstring, helped guide me on managing pain naturally, and, since day 1, has been cheering me on and hyping me up. Also, he loves @brunotonioliofficial and I love this photo of them together (swipe!)," she wrote.
Check out her Instagram post below:

This post caught CM Punk's attention, and he left a comment on it. The Best in the World praised Danielle Fishel, calling her "the best."

"Oh, you’re just the best ❤️," he commented.

Check out a screenshot of Punk's comment below:

Screenshot of CM Punk's comment
Screenshot of CM Punk's comment [Image credit: Danielle Fishel's Instagram]

WWE star CM Punk got a Seth Rollins PTSD on Dancing with the Stars

WWE star CM Punk recently took to his Instagram Stories to upload a photo of Dancing with the Stars contestants, Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas. The former World Heavyweight Champion wrote that he got "Seth PTSD" after looking at Ballas' outfit and manbun, which he believed was similar to The Visionary's style.

"Didn't expect to get Seth PTSD at @dancingwiththestars but here we are," Punk wrote.

CM Punk and Seth Rollins have been in a heated feud since the former's return to WWE in 2023. It remains to be seen if they will face each other again in a future match.

