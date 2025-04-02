"Bro aint wrong" - Fans agree with WWE legend who said Jey Uso has "put some weight on"

A top WWE veteran has criticized Jey Uso and the fans seem to agree judging by their reaction on social media. Kevin Nash recently said Jey is feeling the pressure of being in a solo top spot and has put some weight on.

Ad

Jey was thrust into the main event scene with a Men's Royal Rumble win earlier this year. He eliminated John Cena in the end to win the free-for-all. He will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 41.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash believes that Jey was feeling the pressure and it has affected his health. Nash pointed out that Jey has put on some weight and needs to do cardio to get back in shape.

The WWE Universe is seemingly in full agreement with Nash judging by the comments on X:

Fans agreeing with Nash (Credit: Fan reactions on X)

Jey Uso responds to fan criticism

A LOT of fans have criticized Jey's massive WrestleMania 41 push and believe he doesn't belong in the main event scene. On the RAW Recap podcast, Jey said the following in response to his detractors:

Ad

“All I know is, Uce, I’m in a job where I do get critiqued a lot,” he said. “Gotta have tough skin. Gotta know how to take criticism. At the end of the day, though, I’m human too. I bust my as* to get to this spot. I’m telling you right now, I’m going to take it. Doubt me now. Do what you do. I got my fans behind me, Uce. I got my brothers, my family behind me." [H/T - WrestleZone]

Ad

Jey Uso has been one of the most over acts in WWE for quite some time now. He has never won the top prize, though. It remains to be seen if he has it in him to beat The Ring General and win the World Heavyweight Title at The Grandest Stage of Them All in less than three weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback