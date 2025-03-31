Jey Uso looks tired and is feeling the pressure, WWE legend thinks

Jey Uso will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20. In a recent podcast episode, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash gave some advice to the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner.

Uso reunited with his brother Jimmy to defeat Austin Theory and Grayson Waller on the March 24 episode of RAW. A week earlier, he beat Theory in 29 seconds before botching a top-rope dive to the outside of the ring.

On his Kliq This podcast, Nash said Uso should work on his cardio and questioned whether he is struggling to deal with the limelight:

"I thought Jey looked tired. I think Jey looks like he's put some weight on. I think the pressure of this spot is weighing on him. He's over as f**k. He's just gotta relax. I think he needs to do some cardio. I don't know how much time he's putting in on [cardio]. I don't know how much house shows they're even doing." [1:25:31 – 1:26:01]

Jey Uso performed as a tag team wrestler for over a decade before breaking out as a singles competitor in 2023. Since then, he has become one of WWE's most popular stars.

Kevin Nash thinks Jey Uso should alter his "YEET" entrance

Before matches, Jey Uso interacts with fans by walking through the crowd and repeatedly waving his arms up and down.

The 39-year-old's "YEET" entrance is widely viewed as one of the best in WWE. However, Kevin Nash thinks Gunther's rival should tone down his energetic pre-match routine to avoid getting tired.

"That YEET thing is like f***ing jazzercise, so if you get too involved into that f***ing process, I think he really has to get in the middle of the ring after they introduce him, I think he has to f***ing do like [Hulk] Hogan used to do with the [ear] gimmick," Nash continued. "He needs to YEET one side, YEET, YEET, YEET. Go to all four sides. Don't go to the corners, don't jump up. Just do it right in the middle of the f***ing ring, and then f***ing lock up and do your match." [1:26:24 – 1:26:58]

Nash clarified that Uso could still perform the "YEET" gestures from the ring corners, but it should become a post-match routine instead of pre-match.

Please credit Kliq This and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

