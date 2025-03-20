Jey Uso breaks silence on his embarrassing botch on WWE RAW

Fans have been rallying behind Jey Uso in his quest to fulfill his prophecy at WrestleMania 41 and become the next WWE World Heavyweight Champion. However, the YEET Master has been facing a massive backlash lately. He recently addressed the situation on his social media.

Despite winning the Royal Rumble this year, Jey Uso's path to WrestleMania 41 isn't easy, as A-Town Down Under has put insurmountable obstacles in front of him.

During the latest episode of RAW, the OG Bloodline member made quick work of Austin Theory, squashing him in less than 30 seconds.

Midway through the match, Jey Uso botched a top rope dive, similar to Top Dolla's. The spot caused a massive stir on social media, with some fans throwing shade at one-half of The Usos.

Earlier today, Jey Uso took to his Instagram stories to break his silence on the embarrassing botch. He shared the screengrab of the angle and said athletes often screw up. Jey also vowed to hit this move again next Monday.

"OK LOOK..SOMETIMES PLAYAS F*CK UP!!! IMMA HIT DIS FRONT FLIP NEXT MONDAY THO I KNO DAT!!!! YEET," he wrote.

Check out the screenshot of his Instagram story below:

What's next for Jey Uso in WWE?

Jey Uso will look to continue his winning ways when he takes on A-Town Down Under in a tag team match on RAW in Scotland next week.

The YEET Master will join forces with a mystery partner.

Joe Hendry and Baron Corbin have offered to help Jey Uso next week. The WWE Universe is under the belief the mystery partner could be none other than his twin brother, Jimmy Uso.

Big Jim was confronted by Gunther backstage on SmackDown last week, leaving fans wondering if he will get involved in Jey's storyline ahead of WrestleMania 41. Will The Usos reunite one more time? Only time will tell.

