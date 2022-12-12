"Bro looked like he was laughing" - WWE Universe left confused as Booker T breaks down to tears after popular superstar's win

WWE legend Booker T broke down in tears after Roxanne Perez's win on NXT Deadline.

The popular WWE star won the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge Match. She outlasted Zoey Stark, Indi Hartwell, Kiana James, and Cora Jade to earn herself a shot at the NXT Women's Championship.

Booker T, who trained Roxanne, was sitting on commentary to witness the historic moment. Shortly after his student's win, the 57-year-old broke down in tears. Taking to Twitter, fans reacted to the same, but a few were left confused.

Check out the Twitter reactions as the WWE Hall of Famer broke down to tears:

Roxanne Perez is now expected to challenge Mandy Rose for her NXT Women's Championship in the near future.

The two women have previously collided, but Perez failed to win the title by beating the Toxic Attraction leader, courtesy of interference from Cora Jade.

Booker T believes Mandy Rose should be called up to the main roster

Mandy Rose has been at the top of her game since returning to the former black-and-gold brand. She won her first-ever championship in WWE by capturing the NXT Women's Title.

However, Booker T believes it's time for the top star to return to the main roster. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker mentioned how Rose has gained confidence with time in NXT. He said:

"It's hard for me to say but one thing I do know you know if over these last 400+ days her [Mandy Rose] confidence had gone through the room. You can see the growth of Mandy Rose in ring, out of the ring. You could just feel when she's in the ring, she's a whole lot more comfortable now. And that's what it takes more than anything, especially out for the main roster."

If Perez is able to dethrone Rose in the near future, expect the current champion to return to the main roster alongside Toxic Attraction members Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

