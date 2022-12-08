Booker T says 32-year-old NXT star is ready to join the WWE main roster

WWE Hall of Famer & current NXT color commentator Booker T believes that Mandy Rose is ready to have another run on the main roster.

After participating in Tough Enough, God's Greatest Creation joined the Stamford-based company in 2015. She spent about two years in developmental before debuting on the main roster in 2017. Nevertheless, she returned to NXT in July 2021. She has since become the top female competitor on the brand, holding the NXT Women's Championship for over 400 days.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T pointed out how Rose has gained more confidence during her run as NXT Women's Champion.

"It's hard for me to say but one thing I do know you know if over these last 400+ days her [Mandy Rose] confidence had gone through the room. You can see the growth of Mandy Rose in ring, out of the ring. You could just feel when she's in the ring, she's a whole lot more comfortable now. And that's what it takes more than anything, especially out for the main roster," he said. (1:19:43 - 1:20:15)

The WWE Hall of Famer also disclosed that he believes Rose should have another run on the main roster since the star seems prepared for it:

"Being in the PC is one thing, okay, being in front of that crowd is one thing but when you move out of that, you move into these arenas where it's 20-30-50 thousand people, your confidence level gotta be to the roof as far as knowing that you can go out there and deliver. (...) So these 400 days have definitely put her in a comfort zone to where now she feels like, 'okay, I'm ready. I'm ready to go try.' And the thing is, try and try till you succeed. So I say yeah, go back and give it another run," he added. (1:20:19 - 1:20:50)

Booker T called the WWE NXT Women's Champion a "hottie biscotti"

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is clearly a fan of Mandy Rose. He has praised the NXT Women's Champion's looks, in-ring performance, and work ethic several times over the past few months.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, the six-time world champion joked about the possibility of getting in trouble with his wife, Sharmell, for praising Rose.

"Mandy Rose, my God man! Nah man, I ain't gonna get in trouble man. It's just I'm just doing my job man. That's all I'm doing. I'm just doing my job. My wife, my queen, she knows that, as well as, you know, she would agree with me as far as Mandy Rose. Mandy Rose is a hottie biscotti bro. She got it going on. So props man, props where props are due, that's all it is," he said. [1:17:07 - 1:17:31]

