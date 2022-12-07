WWE star calls Mandy Rose a "hottie biscotti" and says his wife agrees

WWE Hall of Famer & current NXT commentator Booker T recently dubbed Mandy Rose a "hottie biscotti" and addressed the possibility of getting in trouble with his wife for talking about the 32-year-old superstar.

Rose is currently the top female star on NXT. The leader of Toxic Attraction has been holding the NXT Women's Championship for 405 days so far. God's Greatest Creation is also one of the most attractive women in the Stamford-based company. Over the past few months, Booker T has repeatedly praised Rose's looks and in-ring work during his commentary and interviews.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, the Hall of Famer addressed the possibility of getting in trouble with his wife, Sharmell, for praising Rose.

"Mandy Rose, my God man! Nah man, I ain't gonna get in trouble man. It's just I'm just doing my job man. That's all I'm doing. I'm just doing my job. My wife, my queen, she knows that, as well as, you know, she would agree with me as far as Mandy Rose. Mandy Rose is a hottie biscotti bro. She got it going on. So props man, props where props are due, that's all it is," he said. [1:17:07 - 1:17:31]

Booker T recently addressed William Regal's potential return to WWE. Check out his comments here.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T says Mandy Rose is currently "the best in the business"

Since her return to NXT in July 2021, Mandy Rose's career has thrived. The 32-year-old and her Toxic Attraction group are now dominating the brand's women's division. They are also one of the best and most popular factions in WWE.

In a previous episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T praised Rose's work ethic and dubbed her "the best in the business right now."

"Mandy Rose man, she stepped up. She stepped up. She's definitely a player man. And when I say she's like the best in the business right now, that wasn't just cliche or anything like that. She's come up. And just the looks on her face, her mannerisms, her work ethic, everything is literally on point and you can see her confidence level in ring is like way over the top," he said. [19:06 - 19:31]

Mandy Rose once wanted to have a lesbian storyline with a 29-year-old WWE star. Check out the story here.

Please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes