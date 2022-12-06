"I do think it's cool" - Booker T on former Intercontinental Champion's potential return to WWE

Hall of Famer & current NXT commentator Booker T recently addressed William Regal's rumored return to WWE.

Last January, the Stamford-based company released Regal from his contract, ending his 22-year tenure. About two months after his departure, the former Intercontinental Champion debuted in AEW. However, the 54-year-old could be potentially leaving Tony Khan's promotion amid rumors of his return to WWE under Triple H's leadership.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed Regal's contributions to NXT and his impact as the brand's former general manager.

"I do think it's cool that William Regal was gonna be able to go back and continue his work that he was doing in NXT because I thought Regal was perfect as general manager in NXT. He was a guy that was able to really control that thing and he had that authority figure feel that you go, 'I can listen to this guy.' I can look at this guy as being the general, the president, whatnot. I'm just glad he's going to get a chance to go back and finish his work," he said. (34:49 - 35:19)

Konan believes the WWE legend was underutilized in AEW

William Regal has been signed to AEW for nearly eight months at the time of this writing. However, his current status remains unclear. Although he initially aligned himself with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, he later betrayed Moxley during his bout against MJF at Full Gear, allowing the latter to capture the AEW World Championship.

However, MJF later attacked William Regal during a recent episode of Dynamite, which could be the veteran's final appearance for the company. During a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, WCW legend Konnan claimed that Regal was underutilized in AEW.

"I just think [William] Regal's been underutilized. He is very, very talented. And between the [Blackpool] Combat Club and Danielson wanting nobody to hit him and with MJF, I think he's been underutilized. He doesn't mean anything. Everybody wants to do something with him, but he hasn't really given anybody the rub." (11:10 - 11:30)

