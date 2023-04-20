"Bro turns into a Mexican gangster" - Fans go wild at potential name change for popular WWE star after winning the King of the Ring tournament

WWE Night of Champions will take place in Saudi Arabia on May 27, 2023, and some fans want LA Knight to win big at the event. The show will likely host the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown Tournament finals.

The event was originally announced to be held as an event titled King and Queen of the Ring, and it will be interesting to see if the finals of the two tournaments will still be held on the show.

Some fans are hoping to see Xavier Woods win the King of the Ring tournament once again and have a better run with the title. However, others want to see the fast-rising LA Knight win the tournament instead.

The 40-year-old star has become extremely popular on WWE SmackDown with his in-ring skills and mic work. Fans see him as a megastar and are currently not happy with his bookings on the brand.

LA Knight is one of the front runners to win the Money in the Bank briefcase this year. He could instead win the King of the Ring tournament and have a good run with it before moving into the title picture.

A Twitter handle posted about the likelihood of Knight winning the tournament and possibly having his name changed to LA King.

They would absolutely do something like that. LA Knight wins King of the Ring The most stereotypical WWE move, would be the change his name to LA King. They would absolutely do something like that. https://t.co/RWT4KRbM0K

This prompted fans on Twitter to start a debate on what name he should take up if he becomes the King of the Ring this year.

Some fans want to see him as LA King, which would be an instant upgrade from his current name "Knight."

WatchTheSmoke FKA Smoke @Watchthesmoke1

Have him have a group of people called LA's Knights as bodyguards @patricktheheel The la kingHave him have a group of people called LA's Knights as bodyguards @patricktheheel The la kingHave him have a group of people called LA's Knights as bodyguards

They would absolutely do something like that. LA Knight wins King of the Ring The most stereotypical WWE move, would be the change his name to LA King. They would absolutely do something like that. https://t.co/RWT4KRbM0K He Started Out as a Knight then One Day Went to Saudi Arabia Won a Random Tournament and Became LA KING 🤴 He Started Out as a Knight then One Day Went to Saudi Arabia Won a Random Tournament and Became LA KING 🤴 😂 @RealLAKnight #WWEKingofthering twitter.com/patricktheheel… https://t.co/KdC7S87Cqg

Others think King Knight would work better. It would also avoid any conflict with the LA Kings Ice Hockey Team.

ᴄʜɪʟᴅɪꜱʜ ᴀɴᴛʜɪɴᴏ @AnthxnyEffxct @patricktheheel It would probably be King Knight if I had to guess @patricktheheel It would probably be King Knight if I had to guess

The former Million Dollar Champion is on a losing spree on SmackDown. However, WWE could turn his fortunes around and put him on a winning spree, allowing him to win the King of the Ring title.

Many WWE legends want to see LA Knight get better bookings on SmackDown

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette is one of the few big names who aren’t happy with LA Knight’s bookings on SmackDown.

Knight has lost a handful of important matches, with his most recent loss coming against Xavier Woods on the blue brand.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran pointed out that the former Million Dollar Champion was being buried by the creative team.

"So it's Xavier Woods vs. LA Knight, and I must admit that this is what really deflated me for the rest of the program. It was 20 minutes into the show before the bell rang for the first match and I wrote at the top, I said, so they've buried LA Knight... If [he] wins a match, are they gonna have balloons and confetti drop from the ceiling? Because it's almost never happened before," said Cornette.

The legend went on to add that the 40-year-old had terrible bookings in WWE and that the company wanted him to come across as a complete loser.

WWE may have to hit the panic button to avoid Knight’s value falling too low. He has the potential to become a big star in the company.

Do you want to see LA Knight win the King of the Ring tournament this year in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

