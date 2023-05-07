"BROCK BETTER" - WWE fans upset with Cody Rhodes defeating his opponent in a controversial way at Backlash

The main event of Backlash 2023 saw Cody Rhodes beat Brock Lesnar with a rolled-up pin, and the WWE fans do not accept that.

When the referee rang the bell, Rhodes charged Lesnar in the corner, and Lesnar replied by driving Rhodes into the other corner of the ring.

Lesnar was busted open earlier in the match when he took a drop toehold onto an uncovered corner turnbuckle. In classic Brock Lesnar fashion, the contest was hard-hitting and full of big moves. He also landed a series of German suplexes on Rhodes.

The American Nightmare hit consecutive Cross Rhodes at one point, but neither man could secure a pinfall using their finishers.

In the match's final moments, the former WWE Champion appeared to be in control as he locked Rhodes in the kimura lock. But The American Nightmare responded by rolling on top of The Beast Incarnate to take the pin.

Now, Cody Rhodes has momentum coming into the tournament, which begins this Monday night on RAW. He'll likely compete for the World Heavyweight Championship, the first of which will be won later this month at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. The WWE Universe should not be shocked if The Beast costs Rhodes a crack at the championship.

The WWE fans appeared to be both thrilled and sad. It was undoubtedly the worst choice for a match of this caliber's conclusion, but WWE went forward.

A few wrestling fans shared that Brock Lesnar was a better man of the two and that he should have won the bout.

Meanwhile, some fans said that despite Lesnar being a favorite choice to win the match, they are happy with Rhodes emerging victorious.

Other fans stated that the end of The Beast vs. The American Nightmare was a total flop.

Homicide spoke about Cody Rhodes' chances against Brock Lesnar

Wrestling superstar Homicide recently mentioned Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar facing off in a highly anticipated bout at Backlash 2023.

Homicide stated in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's senior editor Bill Apter that the 37-year-old could handle the task of confronting Brock Lesnar in the ring.

He stated that it was in Cody Rhodes' blood, recalling how his father, Dusty Rhodes, had confronted and flourished against physically challenging wrestlers.

"I think Cody can handle anybody. He's a Rhodes. Look at Dusty and his past. The Rhodes name, it's something about the name," he said.

The main event of The Backlash was a much-anticipated first-time match that could have gone a lot better. However, The American Nightmare's disputed victory left quite a bit to be desired.

