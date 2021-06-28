Brock Lesnar accused of choking in big matches

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has been one of the biggest stars for WWE over the last decade. However, The Beast Incarnate has now been accused of choking in big matches and not doing as well as he should.

Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently joined Wrestling Inc's Nick Hausman for an interview. During the conversation, he gave his thoughts on a potential match between Brock Lesnar and current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Apter claimed that he has noticed that Lesnar "chokes" in a lot of big matches.

“It’s something that will draw very well. I’m talking sports wise but there are a lot of big matches, I noticed, that Brock chokes,” Bill Apter noted. “He doesn’t do as well as he should. What’s Paul Heyman going to do? I think that, at this point, Roman Reigns would probably be my focal point. I think Brock would come in and be like, ‘Hey, what do you need this guy for?’ Just a lot of different scenarios could go on.”

Brock Lesnar's current WWE status

Brock Lesnar last appeared for WWE at WrestleMania 36 where he dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre in the main event. On August 31, 2020, it was reported that his contract with the company had expired.

Since then, there have been several rumors about Lesnar's return to WWE but that hasn't happened yet. Most notably, there have been speculations of him returning to face WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam later this year.

Recently, Dave Meltzer reported that the chances of Brock Lesnar returning at SummerSlam are slim but it could still happen.

''While there are a lot of rumors regarding the return of Lesnar, as of 6/15 there was no deal for him to return imminently. Of course it always could happen especially with the Saudi show late in the year and next year’s Mania. SummerSlam would also make sense but right now that’s still not anything agreed to nor expected at this point,'' stated Dave Meltzer.

