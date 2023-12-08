Brock Lesnar allegedly broke into tears following 10-time WWE champion's powerful promo

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently disclosed an unseen side of Brock Lesnar shedding tears after a powerful promo delivered by a 10-time WWE champion.

The Beast Incarnate is a man with few words and prefers to communicate through his actions, which showcases his intimidating side. It's difficult for the WWE Universe to imagine a side of The Beast that is different from his in-ring character, especially a softer side.

However, an incident that occurred during a 2004 episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw late WWE Superstar and legend Eddie Guerrero deliver a deeply personal and emotional promo about the highs and lows of addiction, the toll it took on him and his family, and his ultimate triumph in overcoming it

Guerrero has been a one-time WWE Champion, a two-time European Champion, a one-time United States Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, and a four-time Tag Team Champion.

While speaking on an episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan revealed that the former world champion's 'addiction' speech sent shockwaves through the fans since it served as a testament to the power of storytelling and evoked genuine emotions.

According to Konnan, Eddie Guerrero described seeing the normally intimidating and unbreakable Brock Lesnar visibly shaken, with tears welling up in his eyes, following the promo.

"He [Eddie Guerrero] told me after the match Brock [Lesnar] was actually crying..after the promo like in the backstage." [8:15 - 8: 26]

Fans speculate that Brock Lesnar will return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2024

The Beast Incarnate last wrestled at SummerSlam 2023 against Cody Rhodes. The two men were involved in a trilogy bout, with The American Nightmare taking home the win.

Brock Lesnar showed a massive gesture of respect that shocked the wrestling world by hugging Rhodes and putting him over at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Ahead of Road to WrestleMania 2024, the WWE Universe is confident that Cowboy Lesnar will finally make his return at the Royal Rumble next year.

It will be exciting to see the former Universal Champion make his WWE return at the 30-man rumble match.

