Brock Lesnar is finally returning to WWE after 5 months at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, fans speculate

The WWE Universe is confident Brock Lesnar is returning at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on January 27.

The Beast Incarnate hasn't been seen in any wrestling capacity since losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam this year. However, as the Road to WrestleMania begins, the company is expected to come out with all guns blazing. Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the box-office attractions for WWE, and the company would want to bring him back for WrestleMania season.

While he's not featured on the official Royal Rumble poster, fans have a glimmer of hope that Brock Lesnar could make his presence felt in the 30-man Royal Rumble match and set up a possible WrestleMania showdown with Gunther. Fans have been clamoring for a clash between the two behemoths for a long time.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Do you want to see The Beast Incarnate back in time for Royal Rumble next year?

WCW veteran Konnan comments on the possibility of Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther

According to recent reports, Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther has been 'heavily discussed' for The Showcase of the Immortals in 2024.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, WCW veteran Konnan wants The Beast Incarnate to put The Ring General over if the two men cross paths in Philadelphia next year:

"You solidify Gunther as a top guy, and Lesnar has shown in the past that losses don't matter. People love his mystique, his aura, and he always brings it, and they'll be interested in the next guy he wrestles," Konnan said.

Expand Tweet

Gunther has been riding high as the reigning Intercontinental Champion. Will Lesnar step up to the plate? Only time will tell.

Would you like to see The Beast Incarnate declare his entry into the 2024 Royal Rumble match? Let us know in the comments section below.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.