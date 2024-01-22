Brock Lesnar, CM Punk and Roman Reigns are being used in a smart planned system, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

A former WWE employee has high praise for how the creative department is handling Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk.

All three superstars are quite irregular in their appearances on screen. While that may seem like a negative point, Vince Russo believes that this is a smart strategy for the company. The rotation-esque system ensures that fans always have at least one legendary name in action in every major episode.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE head writer explained:

"You know what they have done that is a positive? They have now created a situation where there are three big names that they can rotate in and out. Roman Reigns does not have a full time schedule anymore, CM punk does not have a full time schedule, Brock Lesnar does not. So if they schedule this the correct way, over the course of the year, they can always have one of those guys in play. And that to me is a great move." [From 3:32 onwards]

Vince Russo does not think Brock Lesnar will be used to put over future WWE Superstars

While Brock Lesnar has put over Cody Rhodes a while back by losing to him, Vince Russo thinks that it will not become a regular thing with him.

On the same episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran took the example of Bron Breakker potentially being put over by Lesnar to make his point.

"I don't think they are looking to use them in that way anymore... We are talking about people coming up from NXT. Who is Brock Lesnar gonna put up, Bronson Reed? He ain't gonna put anybody over bro, coming up from NXT. So I don't think that's the game plan. I really don't. I think the game plan is for them to just make sure they have one of those three megastars active on the roster. [From 5:23 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen when Brock Lesnar will be back on the active WWE scene.

