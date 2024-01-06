A former WWE Champion recently teased his much-awaited return from injury, and it could prompt Brock Lesnar to return for a promising feud.

The Beast last appeared at SummerSlam, where he locked horns with Cody Rhodes in the final match of their trilogy. The American Nightmare defeated Lesnar, following which the latter shook hands with his opponent to put him over.

As was common in Brock Lesnar's recent run, he remains a fan-favorite babyface doing whatever he wants. But he has consistently put effort to put over each of his last few rivals and could do the same for Sheamus when he returns.

The Celtic Warrior wrestled Edge (AKA Adam Copeland) on the August 18th, 2023, edition of SmackDown, in the latter's last match in WWE. Sheamus then took some time off to recover from a shoulder injury.

The former WWE Champion recently took to social media to tease major plans for his return. Sheamus reshared a compilation of him winning championships in the past and assured everyone there was more to come. He also noted how he delivered one of the best matches of the year in 2022 and 2023 and hopes to do the same when he returns in 2024.

Triple H could book Brock Lesnar and Sheamus in an epic feud, especially if the latter returns at Royal Rumble. This would be the first time we will see The Beast and The Celtic Warrior lock horns on WWE television. They have once wrestled in singles matches before, but it was at a live event back in 2016.

The Brawling Brutes have parted ways in Sheamus' absence, leaving room for the latter to return and compete as a singles wrestler. He is bound to deliver epic matches if booked against Brock Lesnar. It would also do wonders for The Celtic Warrior's plans to enter the title picture again.

Current WWE champion teases future feud with Brock Lesnar

If Brock Lesnar returns, he may find Intercontinental Champion Gunther eagerly waiting for a feud. The Imperium leader labeled Brock his potential "End Boss" and wants to prove himself in the ring against the multi-time WWE World Champion.

"I don't know if WrestleMania 40 is the time for that; we'll see, but I feel like, in the long run, the one name I always bring up is Brock because I feel like I'm the end boss to a lot of people. But I feel like Brock is somebody who has perfected being an end boss. So, I've got to prove myself with him in the ring, too," he said.

WWE fans had hoped that Brock Lesnar would return on RAW Day 1 to make his presence known before the Royal Rumble. But he could come back as a surprise entrant for the 30-man battle to set up his WrestleMania feud with a big name.

