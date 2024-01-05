Injured superstar could return after 162 days with his old theme music from 2009, according to WWE fans

The WWE Universe is excited to see what unfolds on RAW and SmackDown this year, with an injured superstar recently teasing his return.

Former world champion Sheamus last appeared on WWE television when he locked horns with Edge in the latter's final match for the promotion. The Celtic Warrior has since taken time off to recover from a shoulder injury.

Sheamus recently took to social media and teased his plans for future championship reigns. He reshared a video of him winning major titles in the company, starting with his victory over John Cena at TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs 2009 for his maiden world title victory.

Interestingly, the background music for the video compilation was his old theme song, "Written in My Face." This post left several curious about plans to bring back the Celtic Warrior's former theme.

Fans expressed their excitement over Sheamus potentially winning a championship when he returns. He has never won the Intercontinental Championship during his long term with the promotion.

Sheamus also had a storied rivalry with Gunther, which led many to ask if he could return and challenge the Imperium leader for his gold in hopes of becoming the Grand Slam Champion. A few also predicted that he could return at Royal Rumble 2024.

Here's what WWE fans had to say about Sheamus teasing future title reigns:

Sheamus has delivered multiple memorable matches on weekly shows and Premium Live Events over the last few years and is credited as a consistent performer by fans. In 2022, his match against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle earned him a standing ovation from fans.

The following year, he featured in an epic triple-threat match against Gunther and Drew McIntyre in an instant WrestleMania classic. The Celtic Warrior will hope to deliver another match-of-the-year contender when he returns to WWE.

Adam Copeland (Edge) reflects on his final WWE match against Sheamus

The Rated-R Superstar, now known as Adam Copeland in AEW, wrestled in his last WWE match against Sheamus on the August 18th edition of SmackDown. Adam Copeland hailed his opponent after the match, saying he got everything he wanted from a final match.

"Halfway through that match with Sheamus, I was like 'Oh man, this could be my last match because this is living up to everything that I hoped it would be, him and I had never had a singles match. Truly by the end of that one, I kind of had it in my head that this one could be it," said Copeland.

Sheamus would return to meet a disappointment with his faction. The Brawling Brutes worked together until November, when Ridge Holland abandoned Butch during a match on SmackDown. Holland has now moved to NXT, where Butch is waiting for a good opportunity on the blue brand.