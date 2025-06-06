Brock Lesnar finally returning to WWE after Money in the Bank faces one huge problem, says veteran

Brock Lesnar finally returning to WWE is not something that will help them at the moment, feels a wrestling veteran. He has spoken about the star's potential comeback to the company and elaborated on how it would not make a difference to the shows that the promotion has been putting out.
On this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo spoke to Dr. Chris Featherstone about Brock Lesnar potentially returning to WWE at or after Money in the Bank, in response to a fan asking a question regarding the matter. Lesnar has been absent for quite some time now and has not been seen in the company.
Vince Russo felt that even if Brock Lesnar returned, there was nothing for him to save. He asked how Lesnar would even save it, and went on to say that if he came in and beat John Cena, then it would still not make any difference. Russo pointed out that he felt that the current quality of the shows would remain the same, and that was not good enough.
“I don’t know. Save this whole thing? How? Save what? So he comes in and beats Cena and it’s over? WWE is great again with these types of shows? No,” Russo said. [44:38 – 44:52]
Check out his comments in the video below:
The former head writer of the Stamford-based promotion did not have much hope for how the company would use The Beast Incarnate, should he choose to return.
