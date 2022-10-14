"The most amazing athlete I've ever been in the ring with" - Brock Lesnar gets high praise from WWE legend he last faced 19 years ago

Brock Lesnar is widely considered a generational talent due to his unmatched exploits in combat sports. Amongst The Beast Incarnate's many admirers is Matt Hardy, who recently admitted that Lesnar was the best athlete he'd faced in his career.

As reported earlier, the AEW star completed 30 years in the business and received heartfelt messages from wrestling icons such as The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, and many others on his recent podcast episode.

Matt Hardy remembered his legendary career and recalled wrestling Brock Lesnar during the latter's early days in WWE. Their last official match was during a SmackDown taping in 2003, in which Lesnar came out victorious against Hardy.

The tag team legend said that despite the kayfabe nature of wrestling, Lesnar felt like a real fighter whenever they competed due to his speed and explosive style in the ring.

The latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy revolved around the WWE legend's 30-year career milestone, and here's what he briefly had to say about Brock Lesnar:

"Brock is probably the most amazing athlete I've ever been in the ring with. Just like, I've never seen someone who is so like, so fast, so explosive, and so strong. Of all the people I've faced, Brock feels like the most real and dangerous athlete I've ever competed with of all people," revealed Hardy. [30:09 - 30:30]

Brock Lesnar has returned to WWE for a massive program

Many fans didn't expect Brock Lesnar to show up before the Royal Rumble season, especially now that Vince McMahon is no longer the WWE CEO.

However, Triple H isn't planning on changing everything about WWE, as Brock Lesnar is in line to make a routine trip to Saudi Arabia. The former Universal Champion returned on the season premiere of RAW and confronted Bobby Lashley, whom he defeated at Royal Rumble 2022.

Lesnar's attack on Lashley eventually cost the latter his United States Championship, and it will be interesting to see how WWE books the renewed feud.

The highly-anticipated rematch is expected to happen at Crown Jewel on November 5th, and it will be one of the marquee bouts on the card alongside Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul.

Are you excited about Lesnar vs. Lashley II? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

While using quotes from this article, please credit 'The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy' and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes