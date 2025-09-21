Brock Lesnar leaves behind a trail of destruction: Utter chaos unfolds after John Cena WWE Wrestlepalooza match

Brock Lesnar just competed against John Cena at Wrestlepalooza. He left behind a trail of utter destruction.Brock Lesnar made his WWE return at SummerSlam 2025 and attacked John Cena after the latter's match against Cody Rhodes. The former UFC champion then returned again on the 5th September episode of SmackDown and attacked Cena and Sami Zayn during their incredible match. Following this, a match was made official between the men.Tonight at Wrestlepalooza, this match kicked off the show. As expected, Lesnar started off the match in control as he attacked John Cena. What followed next was sheer dominance. The Beast Incarnate destroyed the Last Real Champion in a match that was hard to watch. Cena managed to hit his signature Attitude Adjustment. However, Lesnar got up like it was nothing and hit Cena with multiple F-5s to win the match. He was still not done after the match was over. Lesnar entered the ring again and hit the referee and Cena with an F-5.Logan Paul is upset with Brock LesnarLast week on SmackDown, Brock Lesnar put his hands on Michael Cole and even took out Corey Graves with an F-5. During his rampage, he destroyed the Prime Hydration station at ringside, which didn't please Logan Paul.The social media megastar reacted to the clip and took some shots at Lesnar for destroying the Prime Hydration station. He even said he was rooting for Cena during the latter's match.&quot;Oh, what the h*ll, bro. What did Prime ever do to you? Besides, hydrate millions of people and pay your bills, by the way. That's an official WWE sponsorship you're disrespecting. John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar tonight on ESPN, absolutely crazy, but I'm rooting for John because Brock, you're a disrespectful oversized sasquatch, and you shouldn't have come back to the WWE. There, I said it,&quot; Paul said on X/Twitter.It will be interesting to see if Lesnar will go after Logan Paul next for his comments.