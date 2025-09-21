Brock Lesnar leaves behind a trail of destruction: Utter chaos unfolds after John Cena WWE Wrestlepalooza match

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 21, 2025 00:12 GMT
Brock Lesnar and John Cena
John Cena is a former WWE Champion (source: WWE's X account)

Brock Lesnar just competed against John Cena at Wrestlepalooza. He left behind a trail of utter destruction.

Brock Lesnar made his WWE return at SummerSlam 2025 and attacked John Cena after the latter's match against Cody Rhodes. The former UFC champion then returned again on the 5th September episode of SmackDown and attacked Cena and Sami Zayn during their incredible match. Following this, a match was made official between the men.

Tonight at Wrestlepalooza, this match kicked off the show. As expected, Lesnar started off the match in control as he attacked John Cena. What followed next was sheer dominance. The Beast Incarnate destroyed the Last Real Champion in a match that was hard to watch. Cena managed to hit his signature Attitude Adjustment. However, Lesnar got up like it was nothing and hit Cena with multiple F-5s to win the match. He was still not done after the match was over. Lesnar entered the ring again and hit the referee and Cena with an F-5.

Logan Paul is upset with Brock Lesnar

Last week on SmackDown, Brock Lesnar put his hands on Michael Cole and even took out Corey Graves with an F-5. During his rampage, he destroyed the Prime Hydration station at ringside, which didn't please Logan Paul.

The social media megastar reacted to the clip and took some shots at Lesnar for destroying the Prime Hydration station. He even said he was rooting for Cena during the latter's match.

"Oh, what the h*ll, bro. What did Prime ever do to you? Besides, hydrate millions of people and pay your bills, by the way. That's an official WWE sponsorship you're disrespecting. John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar tonight on ESPN, absolutely crazy, but I'm rooting for John because Brock, you're a disrespectful oversized sasquatch, and you shouldn't have come back to the WWE. There, I said it," Paul said on X/Twitter.

It will be interesting to see if Lesnar will go after Logan Paul next for his comments.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Edited by Sunil Joseph
