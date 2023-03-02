Brock Lesnar legitimately angry after Bobby Lashley did something at Elimination Chamber, speculates veteran (Exclusive)

The WWE Universe is yet to make peace with Brock Lesnar vs. Omos at WrestleMania 39, a match confirmed earlier this week on RAW.

Lesnar locked horns with Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber and forced a controversial finish to their bout by hitting The All Mighty with a low blow. Following that, Omos challenged The Beast to a singles match at WrestleMania, which the latter surprisingly accepted.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed the booking of the feud on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW this week. He mentioned Brock Lesnar's influence over his creative and speculated that Bobby Lashley might have legitimately angered Lesnar during their match at Elimination Chamber. Russo was quoted as saying:

"I am almost thinking this is so freaking bizarre. We know in the past, if Lesnar did not want to work with somebody, he did not. Remember Jinder Mahal? And AJ Styles was in his spot? Bro, I am wondering if something happened in that match where Brock just didn't want to work with Bobby anymore. Because outside of that, what sense does it make?"[22:47 - 23:17]

Vince Russo further argued that it was uncharacteristic of Bobby Lashley not to attack Brock Lesnar on this week's RAW after The Beast him with a low blow at Elimination Chamber. He continued:

"Completely forced stories with nothing there. Completely forced. I am telling you, maybe Lashley did something in the match that pissed Brock. Who knows because this makes no sense. Lashley got low-blowed, Lesnar is out there on the MVP Lounge, laying out on the couch, and Lashley doesn't come out?" [23:52 - 24:27]

You can watch the full video below:

Brock Lesnar refused a potential WrestleMania feud against Bray Wyatt

Before Elimination Chamber, Bray Wyatt announced on SmackDown that he would go after the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley. Since the latter won via DQ, Wyatt has seemingly picked his target. He even tried to intimidate The All Mighty with a bizarre video on RAW that was heavily criticized by fans.

The latest backstage reports by Fightful Select claim that WWE was considering a potential feud between Brock Lesnar and Bray Wyatt on the Road to WrestleMania. However, The Beast seemingly refused to work with the former Universal Champion. Instead, Lesnar is now set to lock horns with Omos at The Showcase of Immortals next month.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes