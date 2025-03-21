Brock Lesnar looks ageless in a new look amid WWE absence

Brock Lesnar continues to be the talk of the wrestling world despite his nearly two-year absence from WWE. He was recently seen sporting a new look.

The Beast Incarnate has not been part of WWE Creative since he was alluded to in the lawsuit filed by former employee Janel Grant against Vince McMahon. The 47-year-old stalwart wasn't officially named until last month.

Lesnar has since allegedly broken his silence regarding his status, stating, "We'll see." The last time fans saw the former Universal Champion in a WWE ring was at SummerSlam 2023, the night he passed the proverbial torch to the reigning Undisputed Champion, Cody Rhodes.

He had a full beard and was rocking a ponytail during his last run. This became more apparent when he was seen growing his hair out amid his WWE hiatus.

Another photo of Brock Lesnar has surfaced on the internet, where he can be seen sporting a goatee. He seems to have trimmed his beard, making him look younger than his age.

Check out his latest photo below:

Will Brock Lesnar return at WWE WrestleMania 41?

As of this writing, there's no word on whether Triple H has any plans to bring back Brock Lesnar for The Showcase of the Immortals.

Speaking in a recent episode of his Story Time podcast, Dutch Mantell shared his belief that TKO may be reluctant to bring The Beast back for fear of getting bad publicity.

"It's enough to keep him on TV but it's according to what Endeavor wants. Endeavor or TKO may not want him back or I think he would have been back by now, tell you the truth. It's been a year since they took over, right?" Mantell said.

Whether or not he will return remains to be seen, but WWE continues to acknowledge him on TV now and then.

Do you miss The Beast? Sound off using the discuss button.

