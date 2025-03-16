TKO may be behind huge WWE Superstar's long absence; they might not want him back, says wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell

A massive WWE Superstar has been absent since August 2023. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently said Endeavor and TKO might not want him to return.

Brock Lesnar has not appeared in the Stamford-based company since SummerSlam two years ago. In his final match, The Beast Incarnate lost to the current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Last year, the 47-year-old was seemingly alluded to in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

In January of this year, Brock Lesnar's name was officially mentioned for the first time in a newly filed amendment. It claimed the former WWE Chairman used the ex-employee to keep Lesnar under contract with the global juggernaut.

While addressing Lesnar's absence from the Stamford-based company on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran pointed out that Endeavor and TKO might not want to bring The Beast Incarnate back.

"It's enough to keep him on TV but it's according to what Endeavor wants. Endeavor or TKO may not want him back or I think he would have been back by now, tell you the truth. It's been a year since they took over, right?" Mantell said. [10:19 - 10:37]

Dutch Mantell thinks Brock Lesnar will return to WWE

According to Chief Content Officer Triple H, Brock Lesnar has been in Canada watching his kids play golf and enjoying life during his hiatus. Meanwhile, The Game said last year that he would be open to speaking with the former Universal Champion if he wanted to return.

On his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran predicted that Lesnar would eventually return to the company. However, Mantell claimed that the former UFC star's potential comeback needed a little more time:

"Hard to say [if he would return], but I think probably, I think it needs a little more time. But I think people kinda forgot about it. If they don't do anything to Vince [McMahon], I don't think they're gonna do anything to Brock [Lesnar] because there's not really any bad stuff that's come out about Brock except he was considered by Vince to be a beneficiary of Vince's, you know, generosity. And I don't think his name has been mentioned in doing any kind of crazy, crazy stuff. So, I think he could come back without a lot of problems," Mantell said.

It will be interesting to see if Brock Lesnar ever competes again in a WWE ring.

