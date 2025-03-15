Brock Lesnar's WWE future amid the Vince McMahon-Janel Grant controversy predicted by veteran

Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE for over a year. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently addressed whether The Beast Incarnate could return to the Stamford-based company amid the controversy surrounding his name.

The 47-year-old legend last competed at SummerSlam two years ago when he suffered a defeat against Cody Rhodes. His name has since been named in the lawsuit former WWE employee Janel Grant filed against ex-chairman Vince McMahon and World Wrestling Entertainment, accusing him of sex trafficking and sexual assault. An amendment filed in January claimed that McMahon used Grant "as a sexual pawn to entice world-famous wrestling talent and to keep Brock Lesnar under contract with WWE."

The Beast Incarnate has been away from TV amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his name. On his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran was asked whether he thinks Lesnar could return to WWE despite the recent developments in the Janel Grant case. The 75-year-old stated that although the former Universal Champion could return without a lot of problems, his comeback needs a little more time:

"Hard to say but I think probably, I think it needs a little more time. But I think people kinda forgot about it. If they don't do anything to Vince [McMahon], I don't think they're gonna do anything to Brock [Lesnar] because there's not really any bad stuff that's come out about Brock except he was considered by Vince to be a beneficiary of Vince's, you know, generosity. And I don't think his name has been mentioned in doing any kind of crazy crazy stuff. So, I think he could come back without a lot of problems," he said. [From 12:10 to 12:54]

Is Brock Lesnar preparing for a WWE return? Hall of Famer gives his take

In a recent photo, Brock Lesnar looked to have gotten himself in better shape than he was in a previous picture amid his hiatus. The Beast Incarnate has also trimmed his beard.

NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter recently addressed Lesnar's appearance change, pointing out that the 47-year-old might be preparing to make his return to the Stamford-based company:

"It's hard for me to say if he will make a comeback. But again, there's always that possibility of a surprise with someone like Brock Lesnar," he said.

Last year, Chief Content Officer Triple H stated that he would be open to speaking with Lesnar if the latter wanted to make a comeback. It would be interesting to see if the former Universal Champion would soon appear again on WWE TV.

