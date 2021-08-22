Brock Lesnar makes a stunning return to end SummerSlam

Former multi-time world champion Brock Lesnar has made his stunning return to WWE. A stellar main event at SummerSlam saw Universal Champion Roman Reigns defend his title successfully against John Cena. As The Tribal Chief was celebrating his victory and asking people to acknowledge him, The Beast Incarnate's music hit and he made his way to the ring in typical Brock fashion.

He sported a beard and ponytail and looked as menacing as ever. He stood face to face with The Head of the Table until Reigns decided to head to the back. Lesnar stood tall to close the show.

Brock Lesnar last wrestled in the WWE in April 2020 when he lost his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre in the main event at Wrestlemania 36.

Despite his long period of absence, he was one of the most talked-about names in the industry. Multiple reports were suggesting that The Beast Incarnate would head over to AEW. There were reports also suggesting that there were no talks between Brock Lesnar and WWE as the latter felt the timing wasn't right.

All said and done, The Beast Incarnate has finally made his long-awaited return to WWE, much to the pleasure of the fans.

Will Paul Heyman side with Brock Lesnar?

Ever since Roman Reigns made his return last year, he has enjoyed the managerial services of Paul Heyman, who has played a significant role in the growth of Roman's character.

The burning question on every fan's mind is who will Heyman side with, now that his former client has made his return to WWE. The stare-down between Reigns and Lesnar to close SummerSlam all but confirms that the two will be battling each other for the Universal Championship sooner rather than later.

Historically, Brock Lesnar has had an upper hand over Roman Reigns, however, the new version of Reigns is a lot meaner and more threatening than the one that The Beast had conquered previously. It will be interesting to see how the story proceeds further and what role Paul Heyman will play.

How excited are you to see Brock Lesnar back in WWE? Do you think he will appear in the upcoming edition of SmackDown Live? Who do you think Paul Heyman will side with?

