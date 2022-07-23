Roman Reigns could reportedly face Brock Lesnar's replacement at SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar's WWE future remains unclear. According to Bryan Alvarez on Twitter, there is reportedly a replacement in place for The Beast Incarnate for SummerSlam.

Lesnar was scheduled to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Biggest Event Of The Summer. However, the former WWE Champion seemed quite unhappy following Vince McMahon's retirement.

In his tweet, Alvarez did note that WWE is still trying to get Lesnar back for the show:

Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez There is a replacement for SummerSlam in place for Brock, but obviously they're trying to get him to come back. There is a replacement for SummerSlam in place for Brock, but obviously they're trying to get him to come back.

In case you missed it, you can check out the RAW results here.

Brock Lesnar was seemingly not in the best of moods ahead of this week's SmackDown

Following Vince McMahon's retirement tweet, Brock Lesnar reportedly left SmackDown. He was set to promote his upcoming SummerSlam clash against Roman Reigns on the blue brand, but that might not be the case any longer.

Lesnar also hinted that he could follow in the long-term WWE CEO/Chairman's footsteps after his retirement. As per Bryan Alvarez, the 45-year-old reportedly said the following:

'If he's gone, I'm gone.'

Check out Alvarez's tweet regarding the same below:

Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez Brock's line was some derivative of, "If he's gone, I'm gone." Brock's line was some derivative of, "If he's gone, I'm gone."

Lesnar returned to WWE a few weeks ago. He interrupted Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's celebration following The Tribal Chief's win over Riddle on the blue brand.

The two men were set to cross paths in a Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam. However, the status of the match is currently unclear. Expect a lot to unfold on this week's SmackDown within the next few hours.

Who was that 1 WWE Superstar who could tell Vince McMahon to F- off? An ex-WWE writer tells us here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far