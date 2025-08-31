Brock Lesnar may strike at Clash in Paris; WWE legend shares possible plan - "There's your entire match right there"

WWE legend and wrestling veteran Bully Ray recently spoke about Brock Lesnar possibly showing up during John Cena's match. The 17-time world champion will face Logan Paul at Clash in Paris.

The Beast shocked the world when he showed up at SummerSlam. John Cena had just lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes, and Lesnar made a shocking return in the aftermath of the match. He walked into the ring, hit a brutal F5 on Cena, and walked out without any explanation.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray detailed that Brock could show up and cost Cena the match. He mentioned WWE could book Logan Paul to have an interaction with Brock, which would culminate in The Beast planting the YouTube sensation with an F5.

"If Brock did slide in and cost John the victory, and Logan Paul is jumping up and down like a little kid because he just got to win, and he's high-fiving Brock Lesnar. He brings over one of his Prime energy drinks, a-la Steve Austin giving a beer to just about anyone. And then boom! And then all of a sudden, F5 and Brock walks out. There it is. There's your entire match right there."

Brock Lesnar's last match was at SummerSlam 2023

It has been over two years since Brock Lesnar last competed in a WWE ring. The star was in action at SummerSlam 2023 against Cody Rhodes. Their encounter capped off a thrilling trilogy with Cody getting the better of The Beast 2-1.

WWE distanced itself from Brock after he was named in the Janel Grant lawsuit. His return earlier this month shocked fans since Ms. Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon is still an ongoing issue.

WWE may have dropped a subtle hint about Brock's return. It will be interesting to see if Lesnar pops up again at Clash in Paris.

