Brock Lesnar moment was the "last legitimate shock" in WWE, EC3 says (Exclusive)

Brock Lesnar has been involved in many unexpected moments throughout his wrestling career. EC3, a WWE star between 2009-2013 and 2018-2020, recently reflected on The Beast Incarnate's surprise loss against Bill Goldberg.

In 2016, Goldberg defeated Lesnar at Survivor Series in his first WWE match in 12 years. The WCW icon secured the win in astonishingly quick fashion, conquering the former UFC Heavyweight Champion in 86 seconds.

EC3 discussed shocking wrestling moments with host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE writer Vince Russo on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws. Reminiscing about his experiences watching WWE, EC3 recalled how he could not believe the manner of Goldberg's win:

"It wasn't a title change, but I remember my last legitimate shock, and I think I talked about it a couple of times, was that Brock-Goldberg return match at [Survivor Series] in Canada, where [Goldberg] just smoked him. I'm like, 'Man, that was [shocking].' I was like, 'Woah.' That's the last time I think I stood out of my seat and went, 'Woah, man.'" [15:33 – 15:54]

EC3 thinks WWE predictability helped Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg

In the same episode, Vince Russo said the recent Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green vs. Michin matches showed that outcomes are too obvious.

EC3 agrees that some results lack the element of surprise. However, he believes fans need to become accustomed to predictability to make moments like Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg more shocking:

"Shocking the system, dare I say, is very important, but sometimes the shock is best built when something is so foundational and formulaic that, I don't wanna say it gets boring, but predictability isn't the worst thing sometimes because I think you need it for the shock," EC3 said. "Because when the shock happened, I think after that it just seemed like everything was trying to be a shock, shock, shock, then everybody's turning." [16:19 – 16:45]

EC3 and Russo also gave their takes on a Bloodline member possibly betraying Solo Sikoa on an upcoming SmackDown episode.

