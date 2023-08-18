"Brock Lesnar is the only other person to do that" - Charlotte Flair wants to continue an incredible WWE record

There is no female star that comes close to matching the accolades of Charlotte Flair in WWE. The Queen, though, is hungry to achieve more and recently commented on her WrestleMania record, where she has always featured in a title match.

Charlotte made her 'Mania debut in 2016 and created history as she defeated Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch to win the inaugural WWE Women's Championship. She has since competed in seven WrestleManias and either been a champion or contested for the title, with her latest outing happing against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

As you might have imagined, the experienced SmackDown superstar is highly ambitious and intends to continue her streak of being in a high-profile championship match on the grand WrestleMania stage.

Charlotte Flair even mentioned Brock Lesnar while talking about her WrestleMania exploits, as The Beast Incarnate, too, has been chiefly fighting for a prize at Show of Shows throughout his career. Lesnar, however, has had several non-title matches as well, and we don't blame Flair for seemingly forgetting about it, as the former Universal Champion has been around for a long time.

Here's what Charlotte had to say during an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated:

"That wasn't a goal; it just happened along the way," said Flair. "I'm betting on myself being the champion or challenger. Brock Lesnar is the only other person to do that."

Charlotte Flair has another big goal in WWE

As noted earlier, the 37-year-old star wants to surpass the number of world titles won by Ric Flair and John Cena. Charlotte has 14 world championships to her name and is just three away from breaking the record currently held by her legendary father and The Cenation Leader.

During her chat with SI, Charlotte Flair explained that she had always shied away from acknowledging the possibility of being the most prolific titleholder in WWE history.

However, Flair now seems to have accepted her apparent destiny, and she also hopes to expand her character even further as she reaches new heights in professional wrestling.

"I'm breaking the record," said Flair. "I'm so close. For so long, I stayed away from discussing it. But I've done every single thing there is to do, and this is my next goal. I want to keep getting better and see where I can take this character.

