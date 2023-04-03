Brock Lesnar praises "greatly respected" WWE co-worker

Brock Lesnar believes the wrestling industry would not be the same without his long-time friend and former on-screen ally, Paul Heyman.

Lesnar debuted on WWE's main roster in 2002 with Heyman by his side. The two also worked together on television between 2012 and 2020 before the former ECW owner became Roman Reigns' special counsel.

In an interview with Daniel Cormier on ESPN MMA, Lesnar gave special praise to the 57-year-old:

"I broke into this business with Paul Heyman as my mouthpiece, and here I am 23 years later and I'm carrying my own stick, so it's crazy how things have evolved. Without Paul Heyman, this business wouldn't be what it is. It truly wouldn't, especially in the last year. Paul, behind the scenes, wears a lot of hats for this company. He's greatly respected and greatly appreciated." [9:35 – 10:14]

Lesnar defeated Omos in a five-minute match on the second night of WrestleMania 39. The WWE veteran also spoke about how he felt when the idea of facing The Nigerian Giant was presented to him.

Why did Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman separate?

In real life, Brock Lesnar secretly retired in March 2020 after losing the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. The 45-year-old's decision to retire meant Paul Heyman no longer had a permanent role on television.

Five months after WrestleMania 36, Heyman surprisingly associated himself with Roman Reigns. The combination has proven to be a huge success, with The Tribal Chief yet to lose via pinfall since joining forces with the former RAW Executive Director.

Lesnar reversed his retirement decision in August 2021 after Vince McMahon asked him to return. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion briefly reunited with Heyman in late 2021 and early 2022 before splitting up once again.

Do you prefer Paul Heyman alongside Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit ESPN MMA and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

We spoke to Bushwhacker Luke about his partner's health scare here.

Poll : 0 votes