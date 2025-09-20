Brock Lesnar doesn't have real heel heat despite vicious attack on SmackDown, claims wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about none of the major heels, like Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre, having enough heel heat. The veteran was reviewing this week's episode of SmackDown.
Brock opened this week's episode of the blue brand. He went straight for Michael Cole and carried him to the ring. Just when he was about to attack the announcer, Corey Graves stepped in and requested that The Beast stop. This proved to be a huge mistake, as Graves took a vicious F5 from Lesnar. Several officials rushed in to help the announcer when Lensar came in and delivered another F5. Corey was incapacitated and unable to call the rest of the show.
On a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo pointed out that the current product didn't have any true heels. He detailed that none of the major heels had heat with the fans. The veteran writer mentioned that Brock Lesnar hitting Corey Graves didn't get him much heat either because fans didn't really care about Graves. He also noted that Drew didn't get much traction either heading into Wrestlepalooza.
"Bro, how many heels really, really have heat today? How many, Mac?" He continued, "You look at this show tonight from top to bottom. What heel? Lesnar's got heat because he's F5-ing Corey Graves and nobody gives a crap about? Drew McIntyre doesn't have heat at the end of the show."
Brock Lesnar also yelled out a message for John Cena at the cameras. He claimed that he would be ready for their clash at Wrestlepalooza this Saturday. The Beast said that he was looking for blood and the Cenation leader would have a difficult time at the PLE.
