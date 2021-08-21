"The Best Wrestler in the World" - Top NXT Superstar heaps praise on Brock Lesnar

NXT UK Champion WALTER believes Brock Lesnar was the best wrestler in the world when he was an active member of the WWE roster. The Beast Incarnate is easily one of the biggest superstars in the company's history, and only a select few can stake the claim to having as many achievements as him.

Speaking to Alex McCarthy of Talksport, WALTER heaped praise on the former multi-time world champion.

“Brock Lesnar is like, I think – I don’t know how long he doesn’t wrestle, two years? – for the years before that, I think he was the best wrestler in the world. Nobody was smarter, nobody drew more money, nobody knew how to protect themselves [like he did]. He wasn’t there all the time [and] I love that presentation about him. I think he’s fantastic," said WALTER.

He stated that some of the best bouts in WWE in recent years featured Brock Lesnar because he elevates the value of any superstar who has a competitive match. He added that, for him, a match with the former Universal Champion would be great.

“Some of the best matches in WWE in the recent years have had Brock involved because he’s fantastic. He’s going to look like a million bucks, but everybody who wrestles him is going to look like that as well, when they have a competitive match with him. Obviously, that would be great to do [face Lesnar].”

Rumors on Brock Lesnar's WWE return

It has been 16 months since Brock Lesnar was last seen in the squared circle following his WWE championship match loss to Drew McIntyre in the main event of WrestleMania 36. There have been rumors of him joining WWE's rival promotion AEW. However, they were put to rest by Andrew Zarian in an episode of Mat Men Podcast.

It was reported last month that there were no negotiations between WWE and Lesnar because they felt it was not the correct timing.

The Beast Incarnate has been absent from the squared circle but has made his presence felt with photos of his different looks doing the rounds on social media.

Met the one, the only, Brock Lesnar backstage last night at @TCSummerJam! pic.twitter.com/Rk8jaaSJW9 — Dubs (@MikeDubsRadio) July 25, 2021

A section of the WWE Universe might not like Brock Lesnar because of his part-time schedule, but it is hard to argue that he is one of the biggest draws in the industry. So every promotion out there will be trying to get him on board.

At this point, it would be interesting to see if he makes his return to the WWE or joins another promotion.

Are you a fan of Brock Lesnar? Do you want to see him face WALTER if he returns to WWE? Sound off in the comments section.

Want to feel like a World Champion? Follow these steps, and you could feel just like The Nature Boy!

Edited by Alan John