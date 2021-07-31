Reason why Brock Lesnar hasn’t returned to WWE possibly revealed - Reports 

Brock Lesnar hasn't returned to WWE yet as the company feels it's not the right time to bring him back. WWE could be waiting until around next year to include him in the WrestleMania plans.

The Beast Incarnate was rumored to be returning to challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam, but the plans reportedly didn't work out. Lesnar wrestled in his last match at WrestleMania 36 where he collided with Drew McIntyre for the coveted title.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Brock Lesnar isn't contracted to any company at this time. WWE has been holding off negotiations with the former Universal Champion because of the idea it’s not smart timing to bring him back at this time.

“He [Brock Lesnar] also has not been in negotiations with WWE because of the idea it’s not smart timing for what is likely a Mania in 2022 through 2024 to make a deal now when the competition is likely to only raise his value and the money he could get when they want him and when he wants to come back for maximum interest, said Meltzer.” (H/T NoDQ.com)

There has also been speculation that Brock Lesnar has signed a contract with AEW, but the rumors were put to rest.

WWE is still interested in bringing back Brock Lesnar

Many fans were expecting to see Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashely at The Biggest Party of the Summer, which many people consider to be a dream match. Although The Beast won't compete at the event, WWE is still interested in bringing him back.

Speaking on the Mat Men Podcast, Andrew Zarian stated:

“Brock is not signed with WWE," said Zarian." "I know WWE wants him. I have to just say, if I’m WWE, how the hell do you let him go? If this is the case. And it’s not. I’m not saying that it is, it is beyond stupid. A lot of people have said that this is an indicator that WWE are trying to sell. And yes, you try and save as much money as possible when you’re selling. But, you also have to sell at your peak earnings."

"As much money as you can possibly make, you’ve got to make the company look the best that it possibly can," he added." "You’re not going to let all of these top talents go, if you’re selling it. You’d want to stockpile them. A couple of years ago when they were stockpiling talent, I’d say ‘Yeah, maybe they are getting ready for a sale,’ because you want to have the most stacked roster. I don’t believe this story about Brock Lesnar going somewhere.” (H/T Inside The Ropes)

There's a chance that Brock Lesnar will compete at WrestleMania 38, and besides Bobby Lashley, current Universal Champion Roman Reigns would be the best opponent for him. With The Beast's advocate Paul Heyman aligning himself with The Tribal Chief, the storyline would make a lot of sense.

Would you prefer to see Brock Lesnar return for a match with Bobby Lashley or Roman Reigns at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section.

