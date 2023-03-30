Brock Lesnar could have refused to lose to Omos after recent segment on RAW, says former WWE writer (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently stated that Brock Lesnar could have turned down the pitch to put over Omos at WrestleMania 39 after one of their segments on RAW.

A couple of weeks back on the Monday night show, The Nigerian Giant and The Beast Incarnate had a showdown to build their highly-anticipated match. During the segment, when Omos attempted to toss Lesnar over the top rope, the duo struggled to execute the spot smoothly, resulting in a botch.

Since then, there have been concerns that The Nigerian Giant was not ready for such a marquee WrestleMania match against Lesnar. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo mentioned that even if WWE planned to have Omos defeat Brock Lesnar, they could change their mind after the botch on RAW.

The former WWE writer also explained that even The Beast Incarnate himself could have refused to lose to Omos at Mania after the segment.

"Again, this is WWE, and when you know them, you know like every little thing. Bro, if they were going to put Omos over at WrestleMania after what happened Monday night, they will definitely now not put Omos over. Bro, the way he made Brock look over that rope, Brock would have gone back and said, 'no way. Plans off,'" (1:18 - 1:51)

Brock Lesnar and Omos had a weigh-in on WWE RAW this week

A weigh-in segment was scheduled between the two behemoths on the latest edition of RAW. However, things didn't go as planned since Lesnar was in no mood to participate. Once The Nigerian Giant's weight was measured at an astounding 410 pounds, The Beast Incarnate made his way out to the ring.

Brock Lesnar wasted no time attacking Omos but was taken down by a single kick to the head, forcing him to walk back. It's a rare sight to see someone dominate the former Universal Champion. Considering how things have gone down in the last two weeks, it's safe to say Lesnar is in danger of losing at WrestleMania 39.

